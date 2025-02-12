Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announces Rs 2 cr aid to kin of constable killed in Gadchiroli Naxal encounter

The 39-year-old constable of special commando unit C-60 died of injuries he suffered during an exchange of fire with Naxalites in Gadchiroli on Tuesday

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the state government will give financial assistance of Rs 2 crore to the family of constable Mahesh Nagulwar killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Gadchiroli district, reported news agency PTI.

The 39-year-old constable of special commando unit C-60 died of injuries he suffered during an exchange of fire with Naxalites in Gadchiroli on Tuesday.

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, said that during the operation against Naxalites, personnel of the C-60 commando unit successfully destroyed a Maoist camp in the Fulnar forest area of Bhamragad taluka in Gadchiroli, reported PTI.

The deceased policeman was identified as 39-year-old Mahesh Kavdu Nagulwar, a resident of Gadchiroli who was attached to the special operations squad, police stated.

However, constable Nagulwar sustained bullet injuries during the encounter. He was immediately airlifted by a helicopter and admitted to the district hospital in Gadchiroli, Fadnavis said in a post on X on Tuesday evening.

Despite all efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom, the CM said.

"Constable Nagulwar's sacrifice in the campaign for a Naxal-free India will never be forgotten. His dedication to the nation will not go in vain," he asserted.

Fadnavis, who spoke to the Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police after the anti-Naxal operation, expressed his solidarity with Nagulwar's family.

The state government will give financial assistance of Rs 2 crore, along with other benefits and support, to his family, Fadnavis said.

Earlier in the day, the Gadchiroli Police stated in a release that the operation was launched by 18 C-60 units and two QAT units of CRPF on Monday based on the intel about a Naxal camp being set up between Dirangi and Fulnar villages.

"On Tuesday morning, police cordoned off the area, leading to an exchange of fire with Naxals, which continued throughout the day. The Naxal camp was busted by the joint team, and several items were seized," a senior officer said.

Police said the last rites of Nagulwar will be performed at his native village in Gadchiroli on Wednesday.

C-60 is a special commando unit of the Maharashtra Police that fights Naxals.

(With inputs from PTI)