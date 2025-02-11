The area between villages Dirangi and Fulnar villages was cordoned off on Tuesday morning and there was an exchange of fire with Naxals reported throughout the day

Based on credible intelligence that a Naxal camp has been set up since for the past few days between villages Dirangi and Fulnar villages, an operation under 18 C60 units and 2 QAT units of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) led by Additional Superintendents of Police Admin and Aheri was launched.

The area was cordoned off on Tuesday morning and there was an exchange of fire with Naxals reported throughout the day. A Naxal camp has been busted by the joint team and several literature and belongings have been seized.

One jawan of C60 has received bullet injuries and is being evacuated via a helicopter to Gadchiroli/Nagpur for medical treatment. Further search of area is on. More details are updated.