Breaking News
Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; 335 since Jan, and 21,411 in 2024
Exclusive | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Rs 1 lakh crore cut expected amid revenue crunch
Maharashtra HSC exam from today: Govt’s strict measures to ensure fair board exams
Mumbai: Biker dies after crashing into bus in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: Malad locals stage protest, demand reopening of bridge for bikers
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > News > India News > Article > CRPF jawan suffers bullet injuries in gunfight with Naxals at Gadchiroli

CRPF jawan suffers bullet injuries in gunfight with Naxals at Gadchiroli

Updated on: 11 February,2025 05:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The area between villages Dirangi and Fulnar villages was cordoned off on Tuesday morning and there was an exchange of fire with Naxals reported throughout the day

CRPF jawan suffers bullet injuries in gunfight with Naxals at Gadchiroli

Representational pic

Listen to this article
CRPF jawan suffers bullet injuries in gunfight with Naxals at Gadchiroli
x
00:00

Based on credible intelligence that a Naxal camp has been set up since for the past few days between villages Dirangi and Fulnar villages, an operation under 18 C60 units and 2 QAT units of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) led by Additional Superintendents of Police Admin and Aheri was launched. 


The area was cordoned off on Tuesday morning and there was an exchange of fire with Naxals reported throughout the day. A Naxal camp has been busted by the joint team and several literature and belongings have been seized. 


One jawan of C60 has received bullet injuries and is being evacuated via a helicopter to Gadchiroli/Nagpur for medical treatment. Further search of area is on. More details are updated.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news gadchiroli maharashtra India news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK