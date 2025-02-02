Maoists kill man in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on suspicion of being police informer

The incident took place at Kiyer village under Bhamragad tehsil in south Gadchiroli in the early hours of Sunday, they said

Maoists on Sunday killed a 45-year-old man in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district while claiming he was a police informer, officials said, reported PTI.

As per preliminary information, Maoists strangulated to death an "innocent civilian", identified as Sukhram Madavi, resident of Kiyer village, a senior police official said, reported PTI.

In a pamphlet found near the body, Maoists falsely claimed that the man was a police informer and had helped police to open new camps, including in Pengunda area of the district, he said, reported PTI.

This is the first civilian murder executed by Maoists this year, the official said.

An investigation was on into the incident, the police said.

Two women Maoists having Rs 10 lakh bounty on them surrender before Gadchiroli Police and CRPF

Earlier this month, two women Maoists surrendered before the Gadchiroli Police and CRPF in Maharashtra, the officials said.

The surrender of the duo, under the Maharashtra Government's Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy, comes days after 11 Naxalites, including a woman Maoist who had been active for last 38 years had surrendered before Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Gadchiroli on January 1.

The two women Maoists who surrendered were identified as Shamala Zuru Pudo alias Leela, 36, a Section Commander in the Maoist's Company No. 10 and Kajal Mangaru Vadde alias Limmi, 24, a Party Member from the Bhamaragad LOS. Both of them were involved in various Maoist activities, including violent encounters, arson, and other crimes, the officials said.

It said that their decision to surrender is a result of frustration with the internal conditions of the Maoist group and the continuous anti-Maoist operations by Gadchiroli Police.

According to the officials, Shamala Zuru Pudo alias Leela had joined the Maoist group in 2002 and rose through the ranks. She became a Section Commander in 2008 and served in various capacities. A total of 45 crimes are registered against her, including 21 encounters, 6 instances of arson, and 18 other offenses.

Whereas Kajal Mangaru Vadde alias Limmi joined the Maoist group in 2018 and worked with the Bhamaragad LOS and as many as 8 crimes, including 4 encounters, 1 case of arson, and 3 other offenses are registered against her.

The police said that both women Maoists shared their reasons for leaving the group as there were difficulties due to continuous police patrolling, moving in the forests, Senior Maoist cadres did not take care of the medical needs of the party members, women members were often left behind during encounters and were vulnerable to being killed and senior Maoists also exploited poor tribal youth for their own benefit, collecting funds in the name of the movement but using it for personal gain.

They said that the innocent tribals were killed on mere suspicion of being informers for the police.

The police said that Leela had a reward of Rs 8 lakh announced by the Maharashtra Government for her arrest or encounter. After surrendering, she will receive Rs 5.5 lakh as part of the rehabilitation package offered by both the Central and Maharashtra Governments. Limmi had a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her. She will receive Rs 4.5 lakh after surrendering.

The surrender of these two women Maoists is part of a broader trend in Gadchiroli, where more Maoists are choosing to leave the violent path. Since 2022, 46 Maoists have surrendered, with 13 surrendering in just the first week of 2025, the police said.

Neelotpal, SP of Gadchiroli, assured that all necessary support would be provided to those who wish to surrender and reintegrate into society. He urged active Maoists to renounce violence and join the path of peace and development.

(With inputs from PTI)