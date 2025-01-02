Prime Minister Modi applauds the Maharashtra government's ongoing development initiatives in remote and Maoist-affected regions, particularly following the recent visit of Chief Minister Fadnavis to Gadchiroli.

File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday commended the Maharashtra government's continuous efforts to foster all-round development in the state's remote, Maoist-affected areas, as part of a larger initiative to address the challenges posed by left-wing extremism.

Modi’s praise came just one day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Gadchiroli, a district long plagued by Maoist insurgency. During his visit, Fadnavis highlighted that the dominance of Naxalites in the area was gradually diminishing, a significant achievement for the region. Fadnavis’s trip saw several Naxal cadres laying down their arms, an important symbol of the waning influence of the insurgents in the district. Furthermore, the Chief Minister unveiled a series of development initiatives aimed at improving the lives of local residents and boosting economic progress in the area.

In a tweet on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his appreciation for the ongoing efforts of the Maharashtra government. He wrote, “I laud the Maharashtra Government's efforts to ensure all-round development in remote and Maoist-affected areas. This will certainly boost 'Ease of Living' and pave the way for even more progress. A special congratulations to my sisters and brothers of Gadchiroli and the surrounding areas!”

The Prime Minister’s comments were in response to a post by Chief Minister Fadnavis, who had shared updates about his visit and the steps taken by the state government to eliminate the violent Maoist movement from the region. Fadnavis’s remarks underscored the success of the state administration’s security and development initiatives, which are seen as instrumental in neutralising the Naxalite influence over the past few years.

Gadchiroli and other districts in Maharashtra's tribal belt have faced severe unrest due to Maoist insurgency, with the region being a hotspot for extremist activities. Over time, however, increased security measures, along with a focus on infrastructural development and welfare schemes, have contributed to reducing the reach of Naxalites.

The government’s emphasis on development is particularly significant, as these initiatives aim to bridge the gaps in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and employment opportunities, which have traditionally been lacking in these remote areas. The state's commitment to empowering these regions, combined with law enforcement efforts, is expected to create lasting peace and economic stability.

(With inputs from PTI)