After wrapping Dil-Luminati India tour, Diljit Dosanjh meets PM Narendra Modi

Updated on: 02 January,2025 07:19 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

After wrapping the Dil-Luminati India tour, Diljit Dosanjh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spoke about music, culture and yoga

After wrapping Dil-Luminati India tour, Diljit Dosanjh meets PM Narendra Modi

Picture Courtesy/Diljit Dosanjh's Twitter account

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and lauded him as "a combination of talent and tradition." During the "memorable' meeting", the two discussed music, culture, and India's vibrancy, including yoga.


After the meeting, Diljit Dosanjh expressed his gratitude, calling it a "fantastic" way to start the year.


He posted on X, "A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about many things, including music, of course!"


PM Modi responded to Dosanjh's post, describing their meeting as "a great interaction." The PM said, "A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He's truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture, and more."

Earlier, during the meeting, PM Modi praised Diljit for his achievements, saying, "When a boy from a small village in 'Hindustan' shines on the global stage, it feels amazing. Your family named you Diljit, and you keep on winning people's hearts, just as your name suggests."

Diljit responded, "We used to read that 'Mera Bharat Mahan' (My India is great), but when I travelled across India, I realised why people say this."

PM Modi highlighted India's diversity, saying, "India's vastness is its strength. We are a vibrant society."

Diljit added, "The greatest magic in India is yoga." PM Modi agreed, saying, "Those who have experienced yoga know its power."

 
 
 
 
 
The singer-actor also admired PM Modi's personal journey, saying, "I had watched your interview, sir. The position of Prime Minister is great, but behind it, there is a mother, a son, and a human being. Many times, this half-truth is much larger when you carry your mother and the sacred Ganga with you. That touches the heart."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes for a prosperous 2025 on Wednesday.

Taking to X, PM Modi emphasises the importance of new opportunities, personal growth, and collective well-being as the guiding principles for the year.

"Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success, and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity," PM Modi said on X.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh recently concluded his Dil-Luminati tour in India with a grand performance in Ludhiana. Throughout his concerts at various venues, the singer aimed to address important social issues during his performances.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

