The radiance of Indian culture is spreading to every nook and corner of the world today: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the growing global interest in Indian cultural heritage, showcasing efforts from across the world during the 117th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat.'

"All of you know how the radiance of Indian culture is spreading to every nook and corner of the world today. Today, I will tell you about efforts from three continents that highlight the global reach of our cultural heritage. These places are miles apart from each other, yet their eagerness to learn about India and its culture is the same," PM Modi said.

He began by highlighting a painting competition held in Egypt.

"The more the world of paintings is filled with colours, the more beautiful it becomes. Those watching 'Mann Ki Baat' on TV can see some of these paintings right now. They depict Indian gods and goddesses, dance forms, great personalities, and even India's rich flora and fauna. Among them is a stunning painting of the Taj Mahal created by a 13-year-old Divyang girl, made with her mouth," he shared.

PM Modi expressed pride in the competition, which saw participation from 23,000 Egyptian students who created artworks representing Indian culture and the historical ties between the two countries.

"I appreciate all the youth who participated in this competition. No amount of praise for their creativity would be enough," he said.

The Prime Minister then shifted focus to Paraguay, a South American country with a small Indian diaspora.

"In Paraguay, at the Indian Embassy, Erica Huber provides Ayurvedic consultations. Despite having studied engineering, Erica's passion lies in Ayurveda. She pursued courses in the field and has become proficient over time. Today, a large number of locals approach her for Ayurvedic advice," he said, lauding her efforts to promote traditional Indian medicine in the region.

Highlighting the significance of Tamil as the world's oldest language, PM Modi mentioned its growing popularity globally.

"At the end of last month, a Tamil Teaching Programme was initiated in Fiji with the support of the Government of India. This is the first time in 80 years that trained Tamil teachers are teaching the language in Fiji," he noted.

He expressed happiness at the enthusiasm of Fijian students in learning Tamil and exploring the cultural heritage associated with it.

"These initiatives are not just success stories but also sagas of our cultural heritage. From art to Ayurveda, and from language to music, India has so much to offer to the world," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi concluded by saying that such efforts fill every Indian with pride and underline the profound impact of India's culture on the global stage.

