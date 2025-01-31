In a strategic move to bolster security, the new police station was set up with support from 1,000 C-60 commandos, 25 Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams, newly recruited police personnel, 500 special officers, and private contractors

The inauguration of the new police station was attended by a large number of locals. Pic/X

A new police station was inaugurared at Nelgunda in the Maoist-sensitive area of Bhamragad sub-division in Gadchiroli on Thursday, marking a significant step in the development and safety of the area. The station's establishment aims to strengthen security and promote overall development in the remote and inaccessible parts of the Gadchiroli district, which has long been affected by Maoist activity.

In a strategic move to bolster security, the new police station was set up with support from 1,000 C-60 commandos, 25 Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams, newly recruited police personnel, 500 special officers, and private contractors. A large contingent of Gadchiroli Police worked tirelessly to establish the station within 24 hours, utilising extensive resources, including 1,050 personnel, 10 JCBs, 19 trailers, and 45 trucks. The police station will serve as a pivotal point for enhancing safety and ensuring the all-around development of the Nelgunda and surrounding villages, many of which are situated in challenging, remote locations near the Chhattisgarh border.

The inauguration was attended by prominent figures, including Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Commandant Jasvir Singh, along with other key officers. Commandant Dao Injirkan Kyndo, the villagers, and local leaders also participated in the ceremony.

The inauguration event was also attended by key officials such as Ajay Kumar Sharma, Superintendent of Police for Gadchiroli District; Neelotpal, Commandant of 113 Bt Central Reserve Police Force; Shambhu Kumar, Commandant of 37 Bt; Sub-Divisional Police Officers Amar Mohite and Shrenik Lodha, and newly appointed Officer-in-Charge of the Nelgunda Police Station, Poupani.

The Nelgunda Police Station is especially significant as it follows a long history of unrest in the area.

A Police Assistance Centre was established in the nearby Ati-Durgam Pengunda region on December 11, 2024, located just 20 km from Bhamragad, to further support the region's security infrastructure. Nelgunda's new station will play an integral role in bringing the region's tribal population into the fold of development, providing much-needed security and improving living conditions.

The setup includes essential amenities like wifi for police personnel, porta cabins, generator sheds, RO plants for drinking water, mobile towers, and sanitation facilities. Security measures such as Mac walls, BP morchas, and sand morchas are also being constructed to ensure comprehensive protection.

During the event, a distribution drive was held where the local youth received nauvari sarees, men's ghamela, tarpaulins, spray pumps, clothing, blankets, school supplies, and sports equipment, fostering goodwill and community support.

The local community expressed their gratitude to the police administration for their efforts in bringing much-needed infrastructure and security to the region.

With the establishment of this new police station, locals can look forward to a safer and more developed future, with greater access to essential services and a stronger law enforcement presence.