Gadchiroli Police stated in a release that operations were launched on Monday based on the intel about a Naxal camp being set up between Dirangi and Fulnar villages

Representational pic

Listen to this article 39-year-old security personnel succumbs to injuries in Naxal encounter at Gadchiroli x 00:00

A C-60 jawan died of injuries he suffered during an exchange of fire with Naxalites in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

The jawan was identified as 39-year-old Mahesh Nagulwar. He was a resident of Gadchiroli and attached to the special operations squad, police stated.



Gadchiroli Police stated in a release that operations were launched by 18 C-60 units and 2 QAT units of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday based on the intel about a Naxal camp being set up between Dirangi and Fulnar villages.

"On Tuesday morning, police cordoned the area, leading to an exchange of fire with Naxals, which continued throughout the day. The Naxal camp was busted by the joint team, and several items were seized," a senior officer said.



Nagulwar received bullet injuries in the operation and was evacuated by a helicopter to Gadchiroli for medical treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police said the last rites of Nagulwar will be performed at his native village in Gadchiroli on Wednesday.

C-60 is a special commando unit of the Maharashtra Police that fights Naxalism

