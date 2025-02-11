Breaking News
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Aero India 2025

Updated on: 11 February,2025 08:36 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
Agencies |

Citing global uncertainties, Singh said that as a big country, India has always been an advocate of peace and stability

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Aero India 2025

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (left) with Karnataka Dy CM D K Shivakumar (middle) during inauguration, in Karnataka. Pic/PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated the Aero India 2025 here and said that peace can never be achieved in a weak state of security. He said that only by being strong, we will be able to work for a better world order.


Citing global uncertainties, Singh said that as a big country, India has always been an advocate of peace and stability.


“For us, there is no Indian security or Indian peace in isolation. Security, stability and peace are shared constructs that transcend national borders. The presence of our friends from foreign countries (at Aero India) is a testimony to the fact that our partners share our vision of One earth, One family, One future,” Singh said.


He stressed the need to work together to deal with today's uncertainties and the new challenges that are emerging in today's perspectives.

“Peace can never be achieved in a weak state of security. The banyan tree of peace can stand only on the roots of strength. I believe that we all have to be strong together, only then will we be able to ensure peace. Only by being strong, we will be able to work for a better world order,” he said.

Singh said that there are bigger objectives, and that is to further strengthen India’s symbiotic relations with friendly foreign countries.

