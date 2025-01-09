Breaking News
Aero India 2025: Karnataka govt bans flying of drones, balloons during event

Updated on: 09 January,2025 10:46 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
India's biennial aerospace exhibition Aero India will be held at Yelahanka on the outskirts of Bengaluru from February 10-14

The Karnataka government has banned the flying of all sub-conventional aerial platforms from February 10 to 14, while 'Aero India 2025' is in progress.


The prohibitory order was issued on Thursday.


India's biennial aerospace exhibition Aero India will be held at Yelahanka on the outskirts of Bengaluru from February 10-14 and it will showcase the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, helicopters, equipment and new-age avionics.


The order was issued by B Dayananda, Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate of Bengaluru City exercising the powers conferred under section Los or the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhitam (BNSS).

In his order, the commissioner has said the ban is “absolutely necessary” to maintain law and order and to avoid untoward incidents.

Sub-conventional aerial platforms include Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Robotic Process Automation, paragliders, microlights, small aircraft, drones, quad-copters and balloons.

According to the commissioner, these can carry explosives and be used as weapons or surveillance objects to threaten, damage, injure and kill people and destroy properties.

