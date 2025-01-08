The drones will provide live footage of up to the 12-mile maritime boundary from nine locations across all seven coastal districts, the official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Drones to monitor illegal fishing along Maharashtra coastline, say officials x 00:00

In a first for Maharashtra, drones will be deployed to monitor illegal fishing along its 720-km coastline, a Fisheries Department official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drones will provide live footage of up to the 12-mile maritime boundary from nine locations across all seven coastal districts in the state, the official said.

The drone monitoring system in the state will be beginning from January 9, the official said.

The official said that the streaming data collected by drones will be used to take legal action against unauthorised fishing boats.

He said the drone monitoring system will be launched by Minister of State for Fisheries and Ports Nitesh Rane on Thursday.

"The minister will oversee the system through a live feed from the Fisheries Commissioner's Office. Streaming data collected by these drones will be used as evidence to take legal action against unauthorised fishing boats," the official said.

He said that the drone system will bring the entire maritime area of Maharashtra under camera surveillance, helping the government to curb illegal fishing.

"It is an important step to protect marine resources and ensure compliance with regulations," the official added, according to the PTI.

Devendra Tandel, the president of Akhil Maharashtra Fishermen's Action Committee, welcomed the initiative of the state government and said that it can curb illegal fishing.

"Illegal fishing has severely impacted traditional fishermen. The system should support us rather than harassing us. However, there are concerns about its effectiveness during the monsoon and the use of the collected data," he said, as per the PTI.

Tandel said that the traditional fishermen face challenges ranging from the rampant use of purse seine nets and unauthorised fishing during the monsoon season to inadequate coordination between the fisheries and the police authorities.

He also raised concerns about boats operating in the state coastline without proper identification and lacking resources for effective maritime monitoring along the coastline.

"We hope this system will address these challenges and bring accountability. But the Fisheries Act should focus on safeguarding fishermen's livelihoods while ensuring sustainability," Tandel said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

(with PTI inputs)