Mumbai Police books 5 for drone videography at Mahim Causeway without permission

Updated on: 11 September,2024 12:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

In accordance with a directive from the Mumbai Police Commissioner, unauthorized drone usage has been banned from August 30 to September 28.

Mumbai Police books 5 for drone videography at Mahim Causeway without permission

Representative image

Mumbai Police books 5 for drone videography at Mahim Causeway without permission
The Bandra Police registered an FIR against five persons for unauthorised drone videography at Mahim Causeway. The cops have also booked the company involved in the incident. In compliance with a directive from the Mumbai Police Commissioner, a ban on unauthorised drone usage has been in effect from August 30 to September 28.


During a routine patrol, API Hanumant Waghmode of Bandra Police Station saw two persons operating a drone at Mahim Causeway for videography purposes. 



A police officer said, "The drone operators, identified as Suvash Golatkar (24) and Hitesh Thakkar (30), were found using a drone without necessary permissions. They were filming for an advertisement promoting a billboard for the Tribes Company on the Western Express Highway."


"The drone, valued at approximately Rs 1 lakh, belongs to one Mehul Bua and the filming contract was issued by Amit Kore. We have registered an FIR against them and the company under Sections 223 and 3(5) of the BNS Act,"  a police officer further said. 

