Mumbai: Photographer booked for flying drone without permission during Ganesh idol procession

Updated on: 02 September,2024 07:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A professional photographer was booked for allegedly flying a drone without permission during the arrival procession of the 'Umarkhadicha Raja' Ganesh idol in Parel in central Mumbai, a police officer said on Monday

A professional photographer was booked for allegedly flying a drone without permission during the arrival procession of the 'Umarkhadicha Raja' Ganpati idol in Parel of central Mumbai, a police officer said on Monday. The drone was operated around 4:30 pm on Sunday, September 1, over Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road through which the procession was passing, he said.


The Ganesh festivities will begin on September 7 and several mandals have begun bringing in idols for installation in processions which witness the participation of thousands of people.



"The drone, which was flying at a height of around 15 feet, was noticed by police personnel on duty at the site of the procession. It was being operated despite prohibitory orders that ban the use of drones, paragliders, remote-operated microlight aircraft as well as air balloons from September 1 to 29 as a precautionary measure," the officer informed.


A team of Bhoiwada police station tracked down a 22-year-old professional photographer, who was operating it from a footpath, and took him into custody, the official said.

"He said he had come from Kalwa in neighbouring Thane district and accepted he had no permission to operate the drone. He was booked for violating prohibitory orders in place and his drone was confiscated. He has been served a notice for this act and further probe is underway," the Bhoiwada police station officer added.

mumbai mumbai news mumbai police Ganeshotsav ganpati parel

