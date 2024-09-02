To aid lifeguards during sea immersions, 19 high-power searchlights will be deployed to provide deep-water lighting in the event of an emergency, BEST said.

Representative image/ Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Ganeshotsav 2024: BEST to illuminate 2,591 lamps along 71 procession routes, 20 immersion sites x 00:00

In preparation for Ganeshotsav 2024, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) methodically prepared and executed a complete lighting and power supply network to ensure that the city's devotees have a seamless and well-lit festival experience. The plans, developed in partnership with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), would include significant procession routes, immersion locations, and artificial ponds throughout Mumbai.

BEST's street lighting department has planned to illuminate 2,591 lamps along 71 procession routes, 20 immersion sites, and 39 artificial ponds. In addition, 15 permanent electric towers have been built at immersion sites to provide steady lighting.

Ganeshotsav 2024: BEST installs 15 permanent electric towers at immersion sites

"Every year, the electricity supply department of BEST makes a lighting scheme for the public Ganeshotsav on the procession route, immersion sites as per the work order given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Ganeshotsav Mandals are provided temporary electricity supply as per their power supply demand application. The bus transport for Ganesh devotees is arranged by the transport department of BEST," the undertaking said in their statement.

Ganeshotsav 2024: BEST deploys 19 high-power searchlights for emergency

To aid lifeguards during sea immersions, 19 high-power searchlights will be deployed to provide deep-water lighting in the event of an emergency. A dedicated team of officers and workers will be on hand to monitor and ensure a continuous power supply at all immersion locations, the BEST said in their statement.

The BEST, ahead of Ganeshotsav 2024, has also worked with its transport department to arrange bus services for devotees, guaranteeing a smooth journey during the festivities.