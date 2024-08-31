Due to the Ganpati festival celebrations at Lalbaug, a large number of devotees have gathered which is likely to cause traffic congestion in the area, the officials said

Several Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) bus services were on Saturday affected in Lalbaug area of Mumbai due to heavy traffic ahead of the Ganeshotsav 2024 procession in the area, the officials said.

They said that due to the Ganpati festival celebrations at Lalbaug, a large number of devotees have gathered which is likely to cause traffic congestion in the area. Starting from 2:30 PM, buses operating on routes 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 15, 19, 22, and 51, which typically head towards Byculla, will be redirected over the Lalbaug bridge.

"These buses will continue on their usual routes once they have crossed the bridge. The changes were being made to manage traffic flow and ensure the safety and convenience of all travelers," the BEST said in a statement.

लालबाग येथे गणपती आगमन सोहळ्यामुळे भाविकांची गर्दी जमल्यामुळे बस मार्ग क्र.1,2,4,5,6,7,8,11,15,22,19,,51 इत्यादी भायखळाकडे डाऊन दिशेत जाणाऱ्या बसेस लालबागच्या ब्रिज वरून पाठविण्यात येत आहेत .पुढे आपल्या नियोजित मार्गाने जातील. वेळ 14:30 वाजल्यापासून. #lalbaug — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) August 31, 2024

Mumbai Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the upcoming Ganeshotsav 2024 for the Chintamani Ganpati Aagman on Saturday, August 30.

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, on 31st August 2024 a procession of Chitamani Ganpti Aagman is scheduled from 14.00 hrs. onwards on the following route Ganesh Takies ( Parab Chowk) - Sane Guruji Marg- Gas Company Junction- Dr. B.A.Road, South Bound- Sardar Hotel Junction- Dattaram Lad Marg to Chintamani Ganpati Mandal.

"A Large crowd is expected to attend the aforesaid procession, which may lead to traffic congestion on the said route, therefore to prevent obstruction and inconvenience to the public a traffic management order was being issued," the traffic advisory stated.

Ganeshotsav 2024 which falls on September 7 is a significant festival for most Indians and it is celebrated on a grand scale in Maharashtra. It is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm, honouring Lord Ganesha.

The lalbaug and Chinchpokli areas in central Mumbai are considered to be important for Lord Ganesh devotees and every year lakhs of devotees reach the areas place for Puja and Darshan of their beloved deity.

The Chintamani Ganpati is a special attraction for the people in Mumbai and the devotees of Lord Ganesh who visit to take blessing of Lord Ganesh from across the country during the Ganpati festival in Mumbai.