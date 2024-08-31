The police said that the commuters are requested to take exit at Amarsons Garden exit and shall proceed towards their desired destinations via Mukesh Chowk and NS Patkar Road

Mumbai Coastal Road Project. File pic

Mumbai Coastal Road will be partly shut for traffic movements for two days from August 31 to September 2, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, due to DG electric work at Mumbai Coastal Road also known as Dharmaveer Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Road south bound tunnel will be closed for 21:00 hrs of 31/8/24 to 07:00 hrs of 02/09/24.

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that it has been planned to undertake the testing of two DG sets for which it is necessary the left side of south bound tunnel for traffic.

The police said that the commuters are requested to take exit at Amarsons Garden exit and shall proceed towards their desired destinations via Mukesh Chowk and NS Patkar Road.

The southbound way of the coastal road from Worli to Marine Drive was opened to the public on March 11. The work on the coastal road was started in October 2018 and it was supposed to be completed within four years. However, the work of the entire project is still pending and now the road is being opened to the public in phases.

The Mumbai Coastal Road, estimated to cost about Rs 14,000 crore, is expected provide a direct connection with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link once the project is entirely completed. It will reduce the travel time between south Mumbai and suburbs, improving the overall commuting experience.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had earlier said that the nearly 12-km-long road is 91 per cent complete and the administration had been directed to finish the remaining work as early as possible. Most of the road, between Marine Drive and Worli, is currently used by commuters.

In June, the second tunnel of the Mumbai Coastal Road was opened for traffic and the northbound commuters could use the route up to Haji Ali Junction while joining of the arch bridges to the Bandra Worli Sea Link is likely be completed by October end.

Project highlights:

Length of road: 10.58 km

Lanes: 8 (4+4; 3+3 in tunnels)

Intersections: 3 Tunnels

Double (2.07 km each)

Underground parkings 4 (total capacity: 1,856)

Project Cost (estimated) Rs 13,983 cr

Construction cost Rs 8,429 cr

Start of work: October 13, 2018

Scheduled completion: October 2024