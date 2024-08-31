In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, on 31st August 2024 a procession of Chitamani Ganpti Aagman is scheduled from 14.00 hrs

Mumbai Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the upcoming Ganeshotsav 2024 for the Chintamani Ganpati Aagman on Saturday, August 30.

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, on 31st August 2024 a procession of Chitamani Ganpti Aagman is scheduled from 14.00 hrs. onwards on the following route Ganesh Takies ( Parab Chowk) - Sane Guruji Marg- Gas Company Junction- Dr B.A.Road, South Bound- Sardar Hotel Junction- Dattaram Lad Marg to Chintamani Ganpati Mandal.

"A large crowd is expected to attend the aforesaid procession, which may lead to traffic congestion on the said route, therefore to prevent obstruction and inconvenience to the public a traffic management order was being issued," the traffic advisory stated.

Ganeshotsav 2024 which falls on September 7 is a significant festival for most Indians and it is celebrated on a grand scale in Maharashtra. It is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm, honouring Lord Ganesha.

The Lalbaug and Chinchpokli areas in central Mumbai are considered to be important for Lord Ganesh devotees and every year lakhs of devotees reach the areas for Puja and Darshan of their beloved deity. Meanwhile, the Chintamani Ganpati is a special attraction for people in Mumbai and the devotees of Lord Ganesh.

The traffic police, in its advisory, said that the following routes may be closed as and when required after 14.00 hrs on August 30 till the completion of the procession on Saturday.

1) Dr. B.A. Road, North Bound- Trafic from Hansraj Rathod Chowk (Bawla Compound Junction)to Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction) will be closed.

Alternative routes:

a. Vehicle coming from North Bound of Dr. B.A. Road and going towards Dadar shall use Lalbaugh flyover.

b. Vehicles coming from North Bound of Dr. B.A. Road shall take a right turn at Hansraj Rathod Chowk (Bawla Compound Junction) - T.B.Kadam Marg- Right turn - Datta Ram Lad Marg-Shravandada Yashwant Chowk - Left turn - G.D. Ambekar Marg- left turn - Shree Sai Baba Marg -Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharatmata Junction)-right turn towards there desire destination.

2) Dr. B.A. Road, South Bound- Traffic from Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction) to Hansraj Rathod Chowk (Bawla Compound Junction) will be closed.

Alternative routes:

a. Vehicle coming from Southbound of Dr. B.A. Road and going towards Dadar shall use Lalbaugh flyover.

b. Vehicle coming from South Bound of Dr. B.A. Road shall take a right turn at Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction) - Currey Road Bridge- Shingate Master Chowk - Left turn -N.M. Joshi Road - Comrade Ganacharya Junction (Chinchpokali Junction)- Abdul Hamid Ansari Chowk (Khada Parsee) towards South Mumbai desire destination.

c. Vehicle coming from South Bound of Dr. B.A. Road shall take left turn at Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction - Gijibhai Lane- Sadashiv Gopal Naik Chowk- Shree Sai Baba Marg - Sai Baba T Junction- left turn- GD Ambekar Sleep Road- right turn - Veterinary College Gate - G. D. Ambekar Road- Ambewadi Naka- Shravan Yashwant Chowk- Barrister Nath Pai Road-P D'Mello Road towards South Mumbai desire destination.

3) Sane Guruji Marg- Comrade Ganacharya Junction (Chinchpokali Junction) to Saint Jagnade Maharaj Chowk (Gas company junction) will be closed (both bound).

Alternative routes:

a. On N.M.Joshi Marg, from Comrade Ganacharya Junction (Chinchpokali Junction) north bound Vehicles shall go straight to N.M.Joshi Road- Shingate Master Chowk- Delisle Road bridge-N.M.Joshi road towards their desired destination.

b. On N.M.Joshi road, from Comrade Ganacharya Junction (Chinchpokali Junction) southbound Vehicles shall go straight to Sane Guruji Marg - Satrasta Circle Keshavrao Khadye Marg-Gangaram Talakar Chowk (S Bridge Junction) - S Bridge to their desired destination.

4) NM Joshi Marg- Gulabrao Ganacharya Chowk (Chinchpokli Junction) to Gangaram Talakar Chowk (S Bridge Junction) both bound will be closed for traffic as and when required.

Alternative routes:

a. On N.M. Joshi Marg, from Byculla Railway Station to Gulabrao Ganacharya Chowk(Chinchpokli Junction) North Bound Vehicles shall go to Gangaram Talakar Chowk (S Bridge Junction) left turn- Keshavrao Khadye Marg- Satrasta Circle- Sane Guruji Marg- Gulabrao Ganacharya Chowk (Chinchpokli Junction) to their desired destination.

b. On N.M. Joshi Marg, from Gulabrao Ganacharya Chowk (Chinchpokli Junction) to Byculla Railway Station South Bound, Vehicles shall go straight to Sane Guruji Marg- Satrasta Circle-Keshavrao Khadye Marg- Gangaram Talakar Chowk (S Bridge Junction) Right turn to their desired destination.

5) Mahadev Palav Marg (Curry Road) is being made one way - The said road will remain closed from Shingate Master Chowk to Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction).

Alternative routes:

Vehicles coming from N.M.Joshi Road north bound will go straight from Shingate Master Chowk-Delisle road bridge- N.M.Joshi road towards their desired destination.