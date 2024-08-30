Lalbaugcha Raja, nearly century-old puja pandal is one of the most revered and grand Ganesh festivities in the city, drawing thousands of devotees

Ganesh Utsav is a highly revered festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha

Listen to this article Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: Darshan date, time, how to reach and live streaming detail x 00:00

As the Ganeshotsav 2024 approaches, preparations are in full swing for Mumbai’s most iconic Ganesh idol, Lalbaugcha Raja. Ahead of the Ganeshotsav, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvjanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, conducted Mandap Poojan of Lalbaugcha Raja for its 91st year of Ganeshotsav at Lalbaug Market on July 2, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lalbaugcha Raja, nearly century-old puja pandal is one of the most revered and grand Ganesh festivities in the city, drawing thousands of devotees.

Known for attracting millions of devotees from across the globe including Bollywood actors, celebrities and top politicians, the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal is set to unveil its majestic idol for 2024 on September 7 followed by the official first look unveiling ceremony.

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Lalbaugcha Raja this year, including darshan dates, transportation tips, and live streaming details.

Darshan Dates and Timings

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal has announced the key dates for this year’s festivities:

Ganeshotsav start Date: September 7, 2024

Ganeshotsav ends: September 17, 2024

Visarjan (Immersion) Date: Since the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal organises huge processions across south Mumbai, the visarjan generally takes place the following day and it may likely take place in the wee hours of September 18.

The Lalbaugcha Raja darshan remains open round-the-clock till the Visarjan day. It is advisable to visit early or late in the day since there are long queues.

How to quickly reach Lalbaugcha Raja:

Mumbai Local Trains: The nearest station to Lalbaugcha Raja is Chinchpokli (Harbour Line) and Parel (Central Line). Both stations are well-connected and a short taxi or auto-rickshaw ride will take you to the Ganesh Mandal.

Western Line: If coming from the Western Line, you can alight at Dadar and take a connecting train or cab to Lalbaug.

For those who cannot make it to Mumbai, the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal offers live streaming of the darshan.

Official Website: Visit the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal’s official website for live streaming links and updates at https://lalbaugcharaja.com/en/

YouTube: The Ganesh Mandal’s official youtube.com/@LalbaugRaja will broadcast live darshan and other festival events.

Social Media: Follow the Ganesh Mandal’s official social media pages on facebook.com/lalbaugcharajaofficial, Instagram- lalbaugcharaja, and X- @LalbaugchaRaja for live updates, photos, and video snippets.