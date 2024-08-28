Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai Police issues traffic diversions in Kings Circle for G.S.B. Mandal's Ganesh festival

The Mumbai Traffic Police said, on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, G.S.B. Ganeshotsav Mandal will celebrate Ganeshotsav like ever year. In order to avoid inconvenience to the devotees and citizens who come in large numbers for Lord Ganesh darshan

Lord Ganesh idol. File Pic/X

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued traffic diversions in Kings Circle area of the city ahead of the the G.S.B. Mandal's Ganesh festival celebrations during Ganeshotsav 2024.

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, G.S.B. Ganeshotsav Mandal will celebrate Ganeshotsav like ever year. In order to avoid inconvenience to the devotees and citizens who come in large numbers for Lord Ganesh darshan.

The police said that it is necessary for the smooth running of the traffic to keep the first lane of south bound closed temporarily for traffic upto 500 meters from 07/09/2024 to 12/09/2024. It is necessary to issue proper order regarding traffic management.

The police said, "in order prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public the traffic arrangements order was being issued."

The traffic notification was issued by Samadhan Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (HQ & Central), Traffic, Mumbai Police.

Following traffic arrangement will remain in place from 07.00 hrs from 07/09/2024 to 24.00 hrs 12/09/2024

Road Closed

- 500 meters on South bound first lane of Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg Road from Electric Pole No. K.D.R. 02 to Electric Pole No. K.D.R. 40.

Alternate Route

- From Electric Pole No. K.D.R. 02 vehicular traffic will move on Southbound Second lane of Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg Road.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Wednesday also issued an advisory for motorists ahead of the Global Fintech Fest 2024 scheduled to be held at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) from August 28 to August 30.

In an official traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, "Due to very important event being organised at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC from 28th August to 30th August, heavy vehicular movement is expected in BKC from 9 am to 8 pm."

The police have asked the motorists to use alternative routes to reach their destinations to avoid traffic in the area.

It said, "Commuters are requested to avoid the BKC thoroughfare and use alternate routes like JVLR, SCLR, and Eastern Freeway to reach their desired destinations."

The traffic disruptions are likely around the BKC due to the event which is scheduled to be held at the Jio World Convention Centre, an official said.