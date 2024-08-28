1,221 auto drivers face music for ferrying more than three passengers

Traffic was relatively under control this year as many offices had declared a holiday on Tuesday. Representation pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Mumbai: Rs 1 cr in fines imposed on traffic violators on Janmashtami x 00:00

The Mumbai Police and traffic cops jointly imposed fines exceeding Rs 1 crore on traffic violators, including Govinda pathaks. Many Govindas were seen riding helmetless and three-up while several motorists were caught riding modified bikes that lacked silencers.

M Ramkumar, additional CP, Mumbai Traffic Division, said, “All traffic officers were on duty and managed the flow of traffic while also penalising violators. With Tuesday being a public holiday, traffic was lighter across the city. We fined several violators who were found riding three-up or without helmets or on the wrong side or jumping signals for which FIRs were registered.”

Cops’ figures

According to the traffic police, 2,791 bikers were fined for riding helmetless, resulting in the generation of challans worth Rs 21,00,000. Meanwhile, 993 people were fined for jumping signals, amounting to Rs 8,44,500 in fines; 290 bikers were caught riding three-up for which fines totalling Rs 2,43,000 were imposed; 3,185 people were fined for causing danger, obstruction or undue inconvenience to others by abandoning or leaving their vehicles parked in public places. Fines amounting to Rs 28,63,500 in total were imposed on these offenders while 432 bikers were fined for venturing into no-entry zones or violating time-restricted zones on bridges, resulting in the imposition of fines worth Rs 4,79,000; 339 people, including Govindas, were caught travelling in tempos or cars with excess passengers, resulting in the imposition of fines totalling Rs 76,200. More than 1,200 auto-rickshaw drivers were fined for carrying extra passengers and refusing to ply, leading to fines of Rs 82,350.

993

No. of people fined for jumping signals

Netizens voice anguish

Many exasperated citizens took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday to vent about traffic violations.

@CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice Blue pulsar with modified exhaust racing full speed on Ayyappa temple road, Bangur Nagar. Multiple violations. Kindly take action. Police surveillance cameras are present on this road. Major nuisance.

Netizens shared images of blatant traffic violations across the city on Tuesday

@MumbaiPolice @mymalishka Majority of traffic signals in Mumbai western suburbs r very long from 60-120 seconds. Due to this 2 wheelers jumping signals is very rampant. Stop watch on many signals in Goregaon, Malad, vileparle side is missing. Can’t signal waIt time be reduced



@MumbaiPolice 2nd complaint as no response for 1st. Noisy bikers without silencers riding in Thakur Village Kandivali East on the new Fire brigade road before Noble Pharmacy, please take action.

Hello @MumbaiPolice I have already called twice on 112 and 100 since 8AM in the morning. These maniacs are rash driving their modified silencer bike since 11PM last night. Please take action on an urgent basis. Please DM for more details.