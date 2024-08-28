Each woman Govinda Pathak was given Rs 5,000 for participating in event organised by Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at an event in Dahisar. Pic/Dipti Singh

Listen to this article Mumbai: Politics and women’s safety take centre stage at Dahi Handi x 00:00

The Dahi Handi Mahotsav organised by Shinde Sena MLA Prakash Surve saw a dazzling response from Dahi Handi Pathaks all over Borivli and Kandivli. The ground was crowded by many mandals waiting for their turn to form layers (thars).

Raj Prakash Surve told mid-day, “This year, we have focused on the topic of women’s safety and empowerment. That being the case, apart from the prize money announced for Govinda Pathaks, we have decided to give an extra prize of R5,000 to each woman Govinda Pathak participating. Apart from this, we have made it compulsory for Govinda Pathaks attempting to make a human pyramid of seven tiers and above to wear a harness. This way, the safety of Govindas is ensured and we can make sure that no major injuries occur.”

Visually impaired kids participate in Malad West. Pic/Dipti Singh

“It is a festival of love. The year-long hard work of the entire Pathak is finally at the test today. This festival can be said to bring everyone together and increase the feeling of brotherhood,” said a Govinda. A resident said, “It’s great to see the enthusiasm of the Mandavs and Pathaks. I just want everyone to be careful and not to hurt anyone while layering (forming thars).”

Surve added, “Since, this year our theme was based on women’s safety and empowerment, we decided to allow any women Dahi Handi Pathaks present, to make the first layers and inaugurate the event. The prize money for this Pathak was also given by the women representatives of our party.”

Many Dahi Handi Pathaks also attempted to form an eight-tier pyramid. Unfortunately, during this process, a few suffered minor injuries after a fall from the top layers. The festival saw visits from many Hindi and Marathi film industry stars.

Elections in mind

The city’s celebrations were characterised by grand displays and substantial cash prizes for Govindas. Unlike last year, this time, the BJP, with its sights set on dominating the festivities, joined the fray alongside the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which was determined to overshadow the Thackeray faction. Apart from the event in Dahisar East, which offered a prize of R9,99,999, the BJP’s Yuva Morcha organised a Dahi Handi celebration at IC Colony in Borivli West. The event highlighted folk traditions, featuring Lavani and Bhojpuri music as special attractions. Additionally, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the Dahi Handi Utsav in the Ashok Van area of Dahisar, organised by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar and Shivraj Pratishthan.

Meanwhile, in Malad West at Chincholi Phatak, visually impaired Govindas successfully formed a four-level pyramid to break a Dahi Handi. The group of visually impaired Govindas formed the pyramids using sound and touch. The group was felicitated by MP Piyush Goyal.