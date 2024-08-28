Dahi Handi celebrations: Badlapur sees a quiet Janmashtami

Still reeling from the shock of the school assault case, politicians and citizens both skip festivities this year
Zenda Chowk in Badlapur West, where a Dahi Handi event is organised every year by BJP leader Rajendra Ghorpade, wore an empty look on Tuesday. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
Key Highlights
- No public Dahi Handi celebrations were seen in Badlapur
- No public Dahi Handi celebrations were seen in Badlapur
- Massive protests were witnessed in the town on August 20
No public Dahi Handi celebrations were seen in Badlapur on Tuesday as politicians across parties decided to forgo festivities this year in light of the recent sexual assault incident, which locals are still seething over.