Devotees carry Lord Ganesha idol during a procession ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

As Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 approaches, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) initiative has announced the establishment of facilitation cells in all consumer service offices to receive applications for temporary power supply.

Ganesh Mandals can register their claim online by visiting the official website, www.bestundertaking.com, and submitting an application. A printout of the form, as well as certain crucial documents, must be submitted to the appropriate Customer Service Department to avail power supply for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, said BEST.

Application Requirements:

1. Registration Details: Ganeshotsav Mandals must register their application early, providing details such as the name and address of the Mandal, the period for which the supply is needed, and contact information. Bank account details for refund processing via NEFT should also be included, along with the Mandal's seal on the application.

2. NEFT Refund: After adjusting for electricity consumption, any remaining balance will be refunded through NEFT within a month. If the required form is not submitted, the refund will be issued by cheque within 90 days.

3. Permission from Landowners: Mandals must obtain and submit permission from the landowner or housing society where the 'Shree' mandap is set up.

4. Electricity Inspector Approval: A copy of the permission from the Electricity Inspector or the application submitted to the department is required.

5. Test Report: An electrical contractor must assess the required electricity load and submit a test report. The report should include the total load of all electrical appliances used to prevent unauthorised power supply. Additionally, the use of Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB) and safe wiring practices as per Indian Electricity Rules are mandatory.

6. BMC No-Objection Certificate: Mandals setting up mandaps on roads or footpaths must attach a no-objection certificate from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as per the Bombay High Court's order dated 24 June 2015.

7. Police Permission: A copy of the permission from the relevant police station for this year or last year must be submitted. If unavailable, a receipt of this year's application to the police should be attached.

8. Electricity Payment Guarantee: A guarantee letter for electricity payment should be attached, ensuring that any outstanding dues are cleared before applying for the temporary connection.

Fee Structure

Application Fee: Rs 50 for single-phase connections and Rs 75 for three-phase connections.

Connection Charges and Reserved Amount: Rs 150 for single-phase meters and Rs 200 for three-phase meters. A reserved amount of Rs 1000 for single-phase meters and Rs 3000 for three-phase meters up to 60 KW is required, with higher charges for larger capacities.

Electricity Tariff: As per the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission’s tariff sheet for the fiscal year 2024-25, the fixed size for temporary connections will be charged at 1.5 times the original size, along with applicable fuel adjustment charges, electricity charges, and other taxes.

Ganeshotsav Mandals are encouraged to complete these formalities at the earliest to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted power supply during the festival.