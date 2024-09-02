Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: The story behind the tradition of Ganesh Visarjan

Updated on: 02 September,2024 02:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
According to rituals, people keep Lord Ganesha inside their homes for one-and-a-half days, five days, seven days, or ten days; the festival ends with Anant Chaturdashi.

File Photo

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, one of the most celebrated festivals in India, particularly in Maharashtra, is an annual event that marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. The festival, which lasts for ten days, is marked by the installation of beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesha in homes and public pandals (temporary structures) and concludes with the grand procession known as Ganesh Visarjan, where these idols are immersed in water bodies.


The Origin and Significance of Ganesh Visarjan



On the last day of the festival, the tradition of Ganesh Visarjan takes place. The concluding day of the 10-day festival is also popularly known as Anant Chaturdashi. As the word 'visarjan' implies, on this day immersion ('visarjan' means immersion) of Lord Ganesha's idol takes place in a river, sea or water body. On the first day of the festival, the devotees mark the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi with the placement of Lord Ganesha's idol in their homes, public places and offices. On the last day, the devotees come out in processions carrying the idols of their beloved God and perform immersion.


After the ten days of worship during Ganesh Chaturthi, the Visarjan ritual symbolises the return of Lord Ganesha to Mount Kailash to his parents, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The immersion of the idol in water represents the concept of returning to the elements, with the earth-made idol dissolving and becoming one with nature again.

According to rituals, people keep Lord Ganesha inside their homes for one-and-a-half days, five days, seven days, or ten days. The festival ends with Anant Chaturdashi.

The Tradition of Ganesh Visarjan

The tradition of Ganesh Visarjan was popularised during the 19th century by freedom fighter and social reformer Lokmanya Tilak, who used the festival as a means to unite people and promote a sense of nationalism against British rule. Tilak encouraged the installation of large Ganesha idols in public spaces and the organisation of cultural and educational programs around the festival. This not only brought people together but also fostered a sense of community and shared purpose.

Over time, the tradition evolved, and today, Ganesh Visarjan has become a grand spectacle, particularly in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and other parts of Maharashtra. The processions are accompanied by music, dance, and chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya," creating a vibrant and energetic atmosphere. People from all walks of life participate in these processions, carrying the idols to nearby rivers, lakes, or the sea for immersion.

Ganesh Visarjan is not just a ritual but a profound expression of faith, community, and the cyclical nature of life. As we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, the story behind this tradition reminds us of the deep cultural and spiritual significance of the festival. It is a time for reflection, renewal, and a reminder of our responsibilities towards nature and each other. As the chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" echo through the streets, we bid farewell to Lord Ganesha, knowing that he will return again next year.

