Ganeshotsav, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, is one of the most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals in Maharashtra
Pic/PTI
Key Highlights
- People in Maharashtra have geared up to welcome Lord Ganesha
- Marking the birth of Lord Ganesha, the festival is observed with grandeur and devotion
- Mumbai and Pune share a deep-rooted reverence for Lord Ganesha
With just a few days left for Ganeshotsav 2024, people in Maharashtra have geared up to welcome Lord Ganesha amid chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya'.
"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!