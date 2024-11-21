Rajnath Singh visits Laos for ASEAN defence meet

As per official sources, Singh will attend bilateral with three Countries-Malaysia, Laos and China. Later, in the day he will interact with a group of people of the Indian community in Laos

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being welcomed upon his arrival in Vientiane, Laos. Pic/AFP

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Vientiane on Wednesday to attend the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus (ADMM Plus). He was received by Maj. Gen. Pasith Thiengtham, Deputy Minister of National Defence, Lao PDR at Wattay International Airport.

As per official sources, Singh will attend bilateral with three Countries-Malaysia, Laos and China. Later, in the day he will interact with a group of people of the Indian community in Laos.

Among the many key features of the event, Singh’s meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun on the sidelines of the summit is an important event. It is anticipated that there could be discussion over the next phase in the peace-building process on the Line of Actual Control. ADMM is the highest Defence consultative and cooperative mechanism in ASEAN.

