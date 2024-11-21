Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Why voting was a breeze
Maharashtra elections 2024: Mumbai sees marginal increase in turnout
Maharashtra elections 2024: Congress accuses Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena of code violations in Dharavi
Maharashtra elections 2024: Colaba records low voter turnout yet again despite robust awareness initiatives
Maharashtra elections 2024: Disgruntled fishermen boycott voting in Uran
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Rajnath Singh visits Laos for ASEAN defence meet

Rajnath Singh visits Laos for ASEAN defence meet

Updated on: 21 November,2024 08:29 AM IST  |  Vientiane (Laos)
Agencies |

Top

As per official sources, Singh will attend bilateral with three Countries-Malaysia, Laos and China. Later, in the day he will interact with a group of people of the Indian community in Laos

Rajnath Singh visits Laos for ASEAN defence meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being welcomed upon his arrival in Vientiane, Laos. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Rajnath Singh visits Laos for ASEAN defence meet
x
00:00

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Vientiane on Wednesday to attend the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus (ADMM Plus). He was received by Maj. Gen. Pasith Thiengtham, Deputy Minister of National Defence, Lao PDR at Wattay International Airport.


As per official sources, Singh will attend bilateral with three Countries-Malaysia, Laos and China. Later, in the day he will interact with a group of people of the Indian community in Laos.


Among the many key features of the event, Singh’s meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun on the sidelines of the summit is an important event. It is anticipated that there could be discussion over the next phase in the peace-building process on the Line of Actual Control. ADMM is the highest Defence consultative and cooperative mechanism in ASEAN.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rajnath singh world news International news news Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK