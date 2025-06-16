With their latest win, the Chennai Bulls maintained a perfect record and climbed to the top of the table with two wins from as many matches

It was a commanding Monday for both the Chennai Bulls and the Bengaluru Bravehearts, who registered convincing victories in Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League, held at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex), despite intermittent rain showers.

With their latest win, the Chennai Bulls maintained a perfect record and climbed to the top of the table with two wins from as many matches. Meanwhile, the Bravehearts moved to second, having followed up their opening draw with a resounding victory.

The Bengaluru Bravehearts delivered a dominant performance to outclass the Kalinga Black Tigers 35-10. However, it wasn’t smooth sailing initially, as the Black Tigers struck first, courtesy of a well-worked try from Lucas Lacamp in the opening quarter. That lead, though, was short-lived, as the Bravehearts found their rhythm and responded with authority.

Philip Wokorach led the charge with two electrifying tries, while Akuila Rokolisoa, Iowane Teba, and Mohit Khatri chipped in with a try each to take the game away from Kalinga. The Bravehearts also proved clinical in their kicking game, an area where their opponents faltered. While the Black Tigers failed to convert any of their kicks, Bengaluru capitalised. Wokorach, Teba (who slotted in three kicks), and Rokolisoa added ten valuable points through successful conversions, ensuring a comprehensive result for their side. The Bravehearts now remain unbeaten after two matches, having drawn their first and convincingly won their second.

Later in the evening, the Chennai Bulls extended their unbeaten run with a composed 31-17 win over the Mumbai Dreamers. Right from the start, the Bulls asserted control, racing off the blocks and keeping the Dreamers at bay for most of the match. The Mumbai outfit did show some late promise with a spirited fourth-quarter resurgence, but their hopes were swiftly dashed by a sharp counterattack from Chennai in the final moments.

Vaafauese Maliko and Joseva Talacolo both crossed the line twice for the Bulls, while Filipe Sauturaga added another try. Joaquin Pellandini contributed with two successful kicks, and Sauturaga converted once more to extend the lead. For the Dreamers, Waisea Nacuqu, James Turner, and Briar Barron managed to score a try apiece, with Nacuqu converting just once, the team’s only successful kick of the match. With this result, the Mumbai Dreamers remain winless after two matches, while the Chennai Bulls sit atop the standings with a flawless record.