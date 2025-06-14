Season 1 begins on 15 June and culminates in the grand final on 29 June, hosted at Mumbai’s Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex)

Season 1 of the RPL will feature 34 matches, and 30 Indian players, across six franchises

The launch of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) marks a transformative moment in the landscape of Indian rugby. This is the world’s first-ever franchise-based Rugby Sevens league, offering Indian rugby a powerful platform for growth.

Season 1 begins on 15 June and culminates in the grand final on 29 June, hosted at Mumbai’s Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex). The tournament will showcase 34 high-octane matches, featuring 30 Indian players handpicked from a pool of 71 at a pre-season auction. Here’s a look at some of India’s standout stars:

Mohit Khatri – Bengaluru Bravehearts

The most expensive Indian signing at the player auction, Mohit Khatri is among the top rugby talents in the country. A native of Kundli, Haryana, Mohit captained the national team in 2024 and led India at the Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy in Nepal. A three-time National Games gold medallist with Haryana, he began playing the sport at 13, inspired by his older brother. He was also part of the Indian squad for the Olympic qualifiers in Japan in 2023.

Prince Khatri – Hyderabad Heroes

With over a decade of national experience, Prince Khatri made his India debut in 2012. He has represented the country eight times each in both the Asia Rugby Sevens and the 15s Championship. Prince has competed with clubs internationally, including South Africa’s All-Stars and the Hong Kong Scottish Club. A stalwart for the Delhi Hurricanes, he boasts four consecutive National Games gold medals and eight Senior National Rugby Sevens titles with Haryana.

Ganesh Majhi – Mumbai Dreamers

An inspirational figure from the Bonda tribe in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, Ganesh Majhi is the former India U20 captain. His transition from age-group rugby to the senior team is a source of pride for his community. His inclusion in the RPL marks a significant milestone for grassroots rugby in tribal India.

Asis Sabar – Kalinga Black Tigers

Hailing from the Sabar tribe in Kalahandi, Odisha, Asis brings youthful energy and skill to his home team, the Kalinga Black Tigers.

Deepak Punia – Delhi Redz

A mainstay of India’s Rugby Sevens side, Deepak began playing at 15. Despite a serious injury setback, he returned after 18 months of recovery. Off the field, he works as a strength and conditioning coach to support his family.

Vallabh Patil – Chennai Bulls

From Maharashtra, Vallabh made his India debut in the 2024 Asia Rugby Men’s 15s Championship. Known for his determination, he’s also a certified athletics coach and a key addition to the Chennai Bulls.