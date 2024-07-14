Mumbai weather update: City to see heavy to very heavy rainfall

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 degrees Celsius

Mumbai received heavy rainfall on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, leading to severe waterlogging in various parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Sunday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall in city and suburbs at a few places with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph very likely" in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 3.52 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 5.14 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 2.35 metres is expected at 10.47 am today.

The island city recorded 95.51 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 115.81 mm and western Mumbai 131.51 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Meanwhile, the Andheri Subway was affected by the intense rain, and several areas, including the vicinity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, were inundated.

The heavy downpour also led to severe traffic jams on the Western Express Highway.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Nowcast warning for intense spells of rain at isolated places in the districts of Raigad and Thane for the next 3 to 4 hours on Sunday.

"Intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Raigad and Thane during the next 3-4 hours," IMD Mumbai said in the early hours of Sunday.

Earlier, Mumbai's civic authorities requested residents to avoid going out unless necessary as the IMD issued an orange alert for the city, predicting heavy to very heavy rain.

"The IMD has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) for Mumbai. People are requested to avoid going out unless necessary," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement on Saturday.

An orange alert was also issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.

Rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Saturday morning, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas. The city has been experiencing heavy rains over the past few days.