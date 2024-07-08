Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs at 18.73 per cent

Mumbai gets water from reservoirs including Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna

Representational Pic/File

Mumbai and its adjoining areas has been witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall for the past couple of days but the water level in the reservoirs that supply water to the city are yet to reach the 100 per cent mark.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Monday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 18.73 per cent.

As per the BMC on July 8, the seven lakes that provide water to Mumbai have 2,71,147 million litres of water of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres. The water level in the lakes was 21.57 per cent during this time last year and 25.94 per cent in 2022.

As per the data, as on July 8, the water level in Modak-Sagar is 35.85 per cent, at Tansa 40.69 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 19.51 per cent, Bhatsa 16.13 per cent, Vehar 31.74 per cent and Tulsi has 45.51 per cent of water, the BMC data mentioned.

Rain mayhem in Mumbai

Meanwhile, on July 8, heavy rains pounded Mumbai and adjoining areas, severely affecting the Central Railway's suburban services due to waterlogging on tracks and also hit the airport operations leading to 50 flight cancellations on Monday.

The rain mayhem led to inundation of many low-lying areas in the city, impacting vehicular movement, and people were seen wading through flooded streets.

The state government declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Some areas in Mumbai received more than 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours ending at 7 am, causing inundation of roads and low-lying areas.

Heavy rains also lashed the city throughout the day, further compounding the woes of residents.

Both houses of the Maharashtra legislature were adjourned as many members and officials could not reach the Vidhan Bhavan due to the downpour.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde took stock of the heavy rain situation by chairing a meeting at the Mantralaya and visiting the control room of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The civic body said there was be a high tide of 4.40 meters in Mumbai at 1.57 pm.

Train services on the fast line of the Central Railway's (CR) main corridor between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai and neighbouring

The IMD predicted moderate spells of rainfall in the city and suburbs and heavy showers at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

The civic body appealed to citizens not to believe in rumours and dial its control room numbers for emergency help.

Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani kept an eye on the situation from the disaster management control room.

(with PTI inputs)