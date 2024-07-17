Watch: Stampede-like situation as hundreds of job seekers turn up for walk-in interview in Mumbai's Kalina

Despite the limited number of openings, a huge crowd gathered outside the recruitment office, leading to a stampede-like situation

A massive crowd of job seekers gathered for a walk-in interview on Tuesday at Air India Airport Services Ltd in Mumbai's Kalina area, resulting in a stampede-like situation. Videos of the crowd doing rounds on social media show thousands of people rushing towards the interview centre. Some people can also be seen climbing vehicles and trees to reach the centre faster.

Despite the limited number of openings, a huge crowd gathered outside the recruitment office, leading to a stampede-like situation. Amid the rush, authorities had to intervene to prevent a potential stampede.

According to reports, the Air India Airport Services had opened walk-in interviews for 2,216 vacancies for the post of a handyman.

A similar stampede-like situation was witnessed on July 11 after some 800 persons turned up for walk-in interviews held by a firm for 40 vacancies in Ankleshwar in Gujarat's Bharuch district.

Videos of a massive queue, marked by pushing and shoving as aspirants tried to get a toehold on a ramp leading to the entrance of a hotel where the interview was being held, went viral on social media. The railing of the ramp finally collapsed, leading to several aspirants falling off, though no one was injured.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday, triggered a verbal duel between the opposition Congress and the ruling BJP.

While the Congress said it had exposed the "Gujarat model" (of development that the ruling party talks about), the Bharatiya Janata Party said the former was trying to defame the state through the video.

Tagging the video in a post on X, the opposition Congress said, "Gujarat model of Narendra Modi. A huge crowd of unemployed people gathered for a hotel job in Bharuch, Gujarat. The situation became such that the railing of the hotel broke and the Gujarat model was exposed. Narendra Modi is imposing this model of unemployment on the entire country."

Hitting back, the BJP, in a post on X, said, "Efforts to defame Gujarat are being made through a viral video from Ankleshwar. The advertisement for the walk-in interview clearly states they require experienced candidates. This implies those attending the interview are already employed elsewhere. Therefore, the notion of these individuals being unemployed is baseless."

The BJP added that spreading negativity about Gujarat was a tactic of Congress. As per the advertisement, the company was to fill vacancies of shift in-charge, plant operator, supervisor-CDS, fitter-mechanical and executive-ETP at its new plant in the Jhagadia industrial area.