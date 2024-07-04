Breaking News
Bullet train project: 190 km of viaduct and 321 km of pier work completed
ED questions TV actors in fraud forex trading app case
Agreement for Central Park in Mumbai signed, CM Shinde meets officials
Team India's roadshow: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in city
Nana Patole files nomination for MCA chief election
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Hathras stampede 25 lakh people in venue for 80K

Hathras stampede: 2.5 lakh people in venue for 80K

Updated on: 04 July,2024 08:49 AM IST  |  Hathras
Agencies |

Top

FIR filed against organisers as devastated families mourn

Hathras stampede: 2.5 lakh people in venue for 80K

People gather where the stampede happened. Pics/PTI

Listen to this article
Hathras stampede: 2.5 lakh people in venue for 80K
x
00:00

The death toll in the stampede that broke out in a ‘satsang’ here rose to 121 on Wednesday and police filed an FIR against the organisers, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2.5 lakh people crammed into a venue in which only 80,000 were permitted.


Bags and other belongings lying at the sceneBags and other belongings lying at the scene


A day after the stampede in Phulrai village at a congregation by religious preacher Bhole Baba snuffed out the lives of their loved ones, stunned families tried to come to terms with their loss dazed at how an afternoon out could have ended in such tragedy. Crowds gathered around hospitals, some looking for those missing, some there to identify bodies and others tending to the injured.


A forensic team investigates the scene. Pic/PTIA forensic team investigates the scene. Pic/PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met those injured in the stampede — which took place at around 3.30 pm when the Baba was leaving the venue with some accounts saying people slipped in the slush as they ran after the preacher’s car. “The chief minister held a meeting with officials in the circuit house and met the injured in district hospitals,” a government official said.

Residents defend Bhole Baba 

A day after the stampede in Hathras where more than 100 people were killed, the residents of controversial preacher Bhole Baba’s native village Bahadurnagar in Kasganj district praised him for never asking for any donation from anyone. Baba, used to work in the police department. He left his job became a religious preacher after he discovered that the people got attached to his ideas and congregated for his ‘satsang’. 

Anti-social elements behind stampede: Lawyer

A lawyer representing Bhole Baba claimed that anti-social elements were behind stampede here in which 121 people died, and contradicted preliminary reports that the tragedy struck when his followers rushed to collect the soil touched by his feet. “Some anti-social elements hatched a conspiracy. When Narayan Saakar Hari left the venue, his vehicles left, our volunteers and followers failed to understand what was happening due to the conspiracy. This was done as per a plan and should be investigated,” lawyer A P Singh told PTI. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK