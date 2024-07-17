Civic officials hope for heavy rain as current stock will be useful only up to mid-October

The Bhatsa dam, which has 2,61,046 million litres of useful content as of Wednesday. File pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Mumbai rains: Catchment areas see little rainfall in past 2 days, water stock at 37 per cent

For two days straight, the catchment areas of the seven lakes that supply water to the city received little to no rainfall. Their combined water stock was 37.77 per cent on Wednesday morning. Civic officials believe the water situation is still not normal.

This week began amid continuous showers in catchment areas. On Sunday, thanks to heavy downpours, the water stock rose by 77,849 million litres. But, the intensity of rainfall has been low since Tuesday.

According to BMC, the water stock was 5.46 lakh million litres on Wednesday. Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar said, “We are hoping for good showers. But the situation is still not good as the current water stock is only useful until mid-October.”