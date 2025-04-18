In a sweeping 15-day operation, Delhi's North-West District Police arrested 427 individuals and registered 42 cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, targeting bootlegging, illegal arms, gambling, and drug trafficking

In a major crackdown on organised crime, the North-West District Police of Delhi have arrested 427 individuals over the last 15 days and registered 42 cases under the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to ANI, this large-scale operation targeted a range of illegal activities including bootlegging, arms possession, gambling, and drug trafficking, with substantial seizures made during the raids.

A focused campaign against the illicit liquor trade resulted in the arrest of 84 persons. Law enforcement officials seized 1,357.5 litres of illicit alcohol which had been brought into Delhi from neighbouring states, presumably for illegal distribution. The police are continuing efforts to trace the supply chains and prevent further inflow of such substances.

In parallel, intensified efforts to curb illegal arms and violent street crime saw 54 individuals being taken into custody. Delhi Police, according to ANI, recovered 39 knives, 15 country-made pistols, 11 live cartridges, two motorcycles, one scooter, and a mobile phone. Authorities believe these seizures are linked to arms trafficking networks operating in the region, and further inquiries are underway to identify their origins and connections.

The operation also saw a concerted crackdown on illegal gambling. Police teams raided several suspected gambling hubs, leading to the arrest of 188 individuals. Officers also seized Rs 2,77,785 in cash along with various gambling tools and equipment. These actions are a part of the department’s zero-tolerance stance on illegal betting and related activities.

In the ongoing battle against narcotics, the police arrested 51 drug peddlers and recipients. Seizures included 752.26 grams of ganja, 1.21261 kilograms of smack, and one motorcycle used in the distribution network. According to ANI reports, the police are now pursuing leads to dismantle the broader narcotics distribution infrastructure across the district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West District), Bhisham Singh, stated, “These coordinated actions reflect our firm resolve to uphold law and order. We remain committed to eliminating organised crime and creating a safer environment for all citizens of Delhi. We urge residents to assist law enforcement by reporting any suspicious activities.”

Investigations are ongoing, and authorities have assured that further raids and legal action will follow in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from ANI)