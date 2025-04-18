Breaking News
12-year-old Thane boy found alone on train while trying to reach grandfather in UP
Thane: 29 kids abused at child shelter, five people held in Kalyan
Mumbai: SGNP leopard to shoot videos via radio collar
Mumbai: Dentist held for buying kids, assaulting them
Mumbai: Two chain-snatching incidents in 20 mins in Powai; thieves held
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Odela 2 X review Netizens laud Tammannaah Bhatias performance cheer her mass entry

Odela 2 X review: Netizens laud Tammannaah Bhatia's performance, cheer her mass entry

Updated on: 18 April,2025 11:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Tamannaah Bhatia’s powerful portrayal of a Naga Sadhu in Odela 2 is winning over the audience. Check out what netizens have to say about the supernatural thriller

Odela 2 X review: Netizens laud Tammannaah Bhatia's performance, cheer her mass entry

Still from Odela 2

Listen to this article
Odela 2 X review: Netizens laud Tammannaah Bhatia's performance, cheer her mass entry
x
00:00

Odela 2, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, released in theatres on Thursday and has opened to largely positive reviews from audiences. The supernatural thriller is earning high praise for Tamannaah’s powerful performance, with many calling it one of her most intense roles to date.


In the film, the actress plays a Naga Sadhu for the first time in her career, and it appears she has nailed the look and the character. Apart from her performance, the cinematography and music are also being widely appreciated by audiences.


Netizens laud Tamannaah's act


A user took  to X (formerly Twitter) and praised Tamannaah's performance and her entry in the film. "Tamannaah's most powerfull performance as Bhairavi (SHIVA SHAKTHI)💥 Goosebumps acting 🔥 Entry never before 🔥 Lord shiva climax was goosebumps 🔥 cinematography graphics music loved it 🔥 highlight Tamannaah vasistha performance peaks"

Take a look at other reactions

How Tamannaah’s look was created

In an interview, creator Sampath Nandi opened up about crafting Tamannaah’s look as a Naga Sadhu.

“Tamannaah plays a Naga Sadhu, a character with mysterious energy. Initially, we tried three different looks. Tamannaah is very fair, while Naga saints are known to be in the sun, so their skin is usually tanned and weathered. No matter how much makeup we applied, it was difficult to achieve a realistic effect,” he explained.

“There are foreigners among Naga saints too, and Tamannaah’s skin turns pink in the sun. So we decided to finalize her look without any makeup. I shared this idea with designer Neeta Lulla and sent her costume references. She designed a few outfits, and finally, we achieved the look you now see on screen. It took a lot of time and care to perfect it,” Sampath Nandi said.

He also revealed that Tamannaah acted barefoot under the scorching sun for her role.

“She became a complete vegetarian. I believe Tamannaah garu was able to portray this character so convincingly because she was undergoing a personal transition. She performed effortlessly,” he added.

About the film

Odela 2 has generated significant buzz as the second installment in the Odela franchise, following the 2022 film Odela Railway Station. The film is directed by Ashok Teja and produced by D. Madhu. The music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, with cinematography by Soundar Rajan and art direction by Rajeev Nair.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tamannaah bhatia Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates south cinema Entertainment Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK