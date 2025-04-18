Tamannaah Bhatia’s powerful portrayal of a Naga Sadhu in Odela 2 is winning over the audience. Check out what netizens have to say about the supernatural thriller

Still from Odela 2

Listen to this article Odela 2 X review: Netizens laud Tammannaah Bhatia's performance, cheer her mass entry x 00:00

Odela 2, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, released in theatres on Thursday and has opened to largely positive reviews from audiences. The supernatural thriller is earning high praise for Tamannaah’s powerful performance, with many calling it one of her most intense roles to date.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the film, the actress plays a Naga Sadhu for the first time in her career, and it appears she has nailed the look and the character. Apart from her performance, the cinematography and music are also being widely appreciated by audiences.

Netizens laud Tamannaah's act

A user took to X (formerly Twitter) and praised Tamannaah's performance and her entry in the film. "Tamannaah's most powerfull performance as Bhairavi (SHIVA SHAKTHI)💥 Goosebumps acting 🔥 Entry never before 🔥 Lord shiva climax was goosebumps 🔥 cinematography graphics music loved it 🔥 highlight Tamannaah vasistha performance peaks"

Tamannaah's most powerfull performance as Bhairavi (SHIVA SHAKTHI)💥 Goosebumps acting 🔥 Entry never before 🔥 Lord shiva climax was goosebumps 🔥 cinematography graphics music loved it 🔥 highlight Tamannaah vasistha performance peaks 🔥 @tamannaahspeaks ❤️ #Odela2 #Tamannaah pic.twitter.com/FTqVMfMkpT — ❤️Kowsalya Tamannaah😘🫅 (@kowsi_tammu) April 17, 2025

Take a look at other reactions

Odela 2 – Movie Review



Odela 2 opens on a high note, with the director diving straight into the plot, skipping unnecessary build-up. The screenplay is tight and engaging in the first half, supported by good cinematography and decent visual effects.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/snAAtiIA7W — Anil Kumar Reddy (@Wealth_crafter) April 18, 2025

Tammu your a bangerrr💥 what an performance outstanding literally got emotional while watching you at climax🥺your entry 🔥 you should get all the awards for this💥vasistha sir performance fire🔥Thank you @IamSampathNandi sir @tamannaahspeaks 🩷 visuals bgm screenplay🔥 #Odela2 pic.twitter.com/buIWuaoNPg — ❤️Kowsalya Tamannaah😘🫅 (@kowsi_tammu) April 17, 2025

Just finished #Odela2 @tamannaahspeaks Good performance especially climax sean. #vasistasimha good role. ఈ మూవీ కి biggest pillor @AJANEESHB Background Score peaks 🧨🧨🧨🧨. Camera Work good.@SampathNandi_TW good job. Finally a good watch. but Bride Murder seans nachaledu. 😞😞 pic.twitter.com/oWT1UKwPr6 — Bhavani Prasad Naik 09 (@VikasVinukonda) April 17, 2025

#odela2 First Half Report

very decent first half. The story begins from Part1, where Vasishta alias Tirupati, returns to village as a ghost.

He starts murdering girls to fulfill his desire. #thamannah entry at interval raises the excitement.

Looking forward to the second half. pic.twitter.com/DAIkn1CcT3 — Nikendukura (@GlobalArjunRao) April 17, 2025

How Tamannaah’s look was created

In an interview, creator Sampath Nandi opened up about crafting Tamannaah’s look as a Naga Sadhu.

“Tamannaah plays a Naga Sadhu, a character with mysterious energy. Initially, we tried three different looks. Tamannaah is very fair, while Naga saints are known to be in the sun, so their skin is usually tanned and weathered. No matter how much makeup we applied, it was difficult to achieve a realistic effect,” he explained.

“There are foreigners among Naga saints too, and Tamannaah’s skin turns pink in the sun. So we decided to finalize her look without any makeup. I shared this idea with designer Neeta Lulla and sent her costume references. She designed a few outfits, and finally, we achieved the look you now see on screen. It took a lot of time and care to perfect it,” Sampath Nandi said.

He also revealed that Tamannaah acted barefoot under the scorching sun for her role.

“She became a complete vegetarian. I believe Tamannaah garu was able to portray this character so convincingly because she was undergoing a personal transition. She performed effortlessly,” he added.

About the film

Odela 2 has generated significant buzz as the second installment in the Odela franchise, following the 2022 film Odela Railway Station. The film is directed by Ashok Teja and produced by D. Madhu. The music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, with cinematography by Soundar Rajan and art direction by Rajeev Nair.