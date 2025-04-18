Delhi International Airport has issued an advisory warning passengers of possible delays in flight arrivals between 12:30 PM and 4:30 PM due to shifting wind patterns. As per ANI, air traffic control will implement flow management to ensure safety, while all other airport operations continue as usual

Delhi International Airport has issued a passenger advisory on Friday morning, warning travellers of possible delays in flight arrivals owing to shifting wind patterns in the vicinity of the airport.

As per ANI, the advisory was issued at 0926 hours and details a specific time frame during which air traffic flow management measures will be enforced. Between 1230 IST and 1630 IST, flight arrival schedules may be impacted to ensure continued safe operations in alignment with international aviation safety standards and regulatory protocols.

According to ANI, Delhi Airport authorities clarified that although flight arrivals may face interruptions, all other airport functions, including operations across its terminals and the three active runways, will continue without disruption.

The advisory, shared via the airport's official handle on social media platform X, reads: “Due to shifting wind pattern in the vicinity of the airport, certain airline operations may experience delays. Air traffic flow management measures for Flight Arrivals will be implemented from 1230 IST to 1630 IST today at ATC authorities to ensure safe operations, in accordance with international and regulatory protocols, keeping passenger safety as the highest priority. All other operations across terminals and the three runways at Delhi Airport continue to function normally. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective Airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding.”

Air Traffic Control (ATC) officials will be actively managing incoming flights during this period to minimise disruptions and ensure passenger safety remains paramount. Travellers are urged to remain in contact with their respective airlines for real-time updates and to plan accordingly.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also released a weather advisory indicating heightened wind activity in the national capital. According to the IMD forecast, Delhi is likely to experience considerable winds throughout the day on April 18.

Looking ahead, on April 19, the city may witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds. Very light to light rainfall is also predicted, which may influence atmospheric conditions further. By April 20, strong surface winds are expected to persist during daytime hours.

(With inputs from ANI)