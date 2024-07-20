The second and third floors of the four-story structure at Grant Road collapsed, as did the balcony and slab.

Rescue operations are underway at Rubinissa Manzil/ Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mumbai woman dies after balcony collapse at Grant Road leaves residents stranded x 00:00

The balcony of the Rubinissa Manzil building near Grant Road Railway Station partially collapsed earlier today. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) reported the incident at 11.00 am amid heavy rains in the city and surrounding areas.

The second and third floors of the four-story structure collapsed, as did the balcony and slab. Some pieces hang perilously, posing a considerable risk to inhabitants. Seven to eight residents are currently stranded on the fourth level, said officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the officials. rescue activities are underway, with various instruments being employed to securely extract individuals trapped. At 11.06 am, the MFB issued a Level I call, activating several services such as the police, 108 Ambulance, and Ward personnel. There are four fire engines, one quick response vehicle, one rescue vehicle, and a turntable ladder on site.

According to Dr Rashmee of Bhatia Hospital, four people were hurt. Unfortunately, one woman, aged approximately 70, has been confirmed deceased, while the remaining three are being treated, the officials further added.

In their latest update, the BMC stated that 13 persons including six women and one child were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade by 12.50 pm. Three persons - Atul Shaha (55), Nikesh Shaha (26) and Vijay Anand (25) have been admitted to Bhatia Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Traffic Police has closed the station road for vehicular traffic due to the building collapse.

The situation remains severe, with rescue attempts underway.

Further details awaited