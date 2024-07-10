Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: The 15-minute lapse that nailed brat
Mumbai rains: Flooding hotspots hold up to scrutiny, 95,21,00,000!
Mumbai: Redrawing Western Railway map for the first time in 160 years
Mumbai: Film producer Sasha John, others saved in Andheri trailer crash
Mumbai: Father and son end lives under Churchgate-bound train
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai 64 year old man kills his elderly mother due to sleep disturbance

Mumbai: 64-year-old man kills his elderly mother due to sleep disturbance

Updated on: 10 July,2024 12:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The shocking incident occurred on Grant Road in the early hours of Tuesday

Mumbai: 64-year-old man kills his elderly mother due to sleep disturbance

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 64-year-old man kills his elderly mother due to sleep disturbance
x
00:00

Annoyed by the disturbance to his sleep, a 64-year-old man tragically killed his 78-year-old mother with a vegetable-cutting knife. The shocking incident occurred on Grant Road in the early hours of Tuesday.


The accused, identified as Subhash Punjaji Wagh (64), allegedly killed his elderly mother, Ramabai Naththu Pisal (78).


According to police sources, Pisal often had difficulty sleeping due to her old age and would engage in household chores during the night. This frequently disturbed Wagh's sleep, leading to numerous quarrels between them.


On the night of the incident, Pisal's activities once again woke up her son. In a fit of rage, Wagh attacked her with a vegetable-cutting knife. Pisal was seriously injured and died on the spot.

After committing the crime, Wagh went to his nephew and niece-in-law in the next room and informed them about the incident. They immediately contacted the police, said an officer from DB Marg police station.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the deceased Pisal had been married twice and had four children from each marriage. Both of her husbands and three of her sons had passed away.

Wagh, who was married but had been abandoned by his wife, lived in a small house with his mother. Pisal's grandson lived with his wife in another part of the house.

Pisal owned a vegetable stall on Grant Road, which she had rented out for Rs 12,000 monthly. This rental income supported their household, as Wagh was unemployed.

We have conducted the Panchnama and sent the body for autopsy, registered a case under BNS Act 103(1), and arrested Wagh. Further investigation is underway, added the officer.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

grant road mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK