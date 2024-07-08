Breaking News
Worli accident: Law equal for everyone, no one would be spared, says CM Shinde
NDRF rescues 49 people stranded in Thane resort after heavy rains
All schemes presented in budget permanent: CM Shinde on Uddhav's jibe
Part of building collapses in Thane; no one hurt
Worli hit and run case: Shiv Sena leader, driver arrested
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Police arrest delivery agent for sending lewd messages to woman

Mumbai Police arrest delivery agent for sending lewd messages to woman

Updated on: 08 July,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The accused, who worked as a delivery boy, has been identified as Rohit Pawar; he was also presented in the court after his arrest, said Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police arrest delivery agent for sending lewd messages to woman

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai Police arrest delivery agent for sending lewd messages to woman
x
00:00

The Bangur Nagar police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly sending obscene messages to a woman demanding sexual favours. Police sources said the complainant, a paragliding instructor, was visiting her friend for a holiday. The accused, who worked as a delivery boy, has been identified as Rohit Pawar; he was also presented in the court after his arrest. 


On Friday, the complainant ordered Vada pav through a food delivery app and the accused--Pawar--delivered the order. He had requested to use the washroom however the woman refused since she suspected him of being inebriated. 


Upon noticing that the order was incorrect, she called the helpline. The executive asked Pawar, who was near the building to rush back to the complainant's location. Pawar did return however after noticing he was unable to perform properly, she requested him to leave. 


"Hours later, she received obscene messages from the accused who sought sexual favours from the complainant. Irate over the lewd messages, she approached Bangur Nagar police and filed a complaint," an officer said.  

Under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite Zone 11 and senior inspector Pramod Tavde, API Vivek Tambe, along with a team, began the investigation and traced the accused to the Charkop area, where he was apprehended said an officer from Bangur Nagar police station.

“During the investigation and interrogation, it was revealed that the Charkop police had previously arrested Pawar on the molestation charges. Further investigation with relatives and friends revealed that Pawar was courting a woman previously and got addicted to pornographic content since they parted ways," the official said. 

"We have found similar messages on his mobile phone sent to various mobile suggesting that there might be more FIRs registered in other police stations,” the officer said another officer.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai crime news sexual crime goregaon mumbai mumbai police Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK