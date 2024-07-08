The accused, who worked as a delivery boy, has been identified as Rohit Pawar; he was also presented in the court after his arrest, said Mumbai Police.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Mumbai Police arrest delivery agent for sending lewd messages to woman x 00:00

The Bangur Nagar police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly sending obscene messages to a woman demanding sexual favours. Police sources said the complainant, a paragliding instructor, was visiting her friend for a holiday. The accused, who worked as a delivery boy, has been identified as Rohit Pawar; he was also presented in the court after his arrest.

On Friday, the complainant ordered Vada pav through a food delivery app and the accused--Pawar--delivered the order. He had requested to use the washroom however the woman refused since she suspected him of being inebriated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon noticing that the order was incorrect, she called the helpline. The executive asked Pawar, who was near the building to rush back to the complainant's location. Pawar did return however after noticing he was unable to perform properly, she requested him to leave.

"Hours later, she received obscene messages from the accused who sought sexual favours from the complainant. Irate over the lewd messages, she approached Bangur Nagar police and filed a complaint," an officer said.

Under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite Zone 11 and senior inspector Pramod Tavde, API Vivek Tambe, along with a team, began the investigation and traced the accused to the Charkop area, where he was apprehended said an officer from Bangur Nagar police station.

“During the investigation and interrogation, it was revealed that the Charkop police had previously arrested Pawar on the molestation charges. Further investigation with relatives and friends revealed that Pawar was courting a woman previously and got addicted to pornographic content since they parted ways," the official said.

"We have found similar messages on his mobile phone sent to various mobile suggesting that there might be more FIRs registered in other police stations,” the officer said another officer.