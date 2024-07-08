Mumbai: Woman bites customs official’s hand, tosses object in airport toilet

Accused had arrived from Muscat; cops suspect oval-shaped capsule wrapped in tape contained gold

The woman, 42, arrived from Muscat on Sunday on Air India Express flight IX236. File Pic/Satej Shinde

A woman allegedly bit the hand of a customs official and threw an oval-shaped capsule wrapped in tape into a toilet at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Sunday evening. Following a complaint by an assistant sub-inspector in the customs department, the Sahar police registered a case and arrested the woman.

According to police sources, the complainant works in the airport’s Air Intelligence Unit (AIU). The woman, 42, arrived from Muscat on Sunday on Air India Express flight IX236. A woman customs superintendent found her body language suspicious and asked for her name. Her passport identified her as Dhanalakshmi Shanmugam, residing at 146/34, Nethaji Nagar 2nd Street, Tondiarpet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The superintendent attempted to inquire further, but Dhanalakshmi could only speak Tamil. She was then taken to a higher-ranking officer, who also tried to question her. When asked why she had gone to Muscat, she did not answer. Her suspicious actions prompted a search of her belongings.

During the check, a dark object was detected in the woman’s purse. Upon opening it, the AIU officer found an oval-shaped capsule wrapped in adhesive tape. As the woman was being escorted to the AIU office for questioning, the complainant prepared to wash the capsule due to its smell. Dhanalakshmi attempted to grab the capsule and, in the struggle, bit the woman superintendent’s hand. She then ran towards the airport toilet with the object.

A woman sanitation staffer pursued her, and despite being pushed, followed her into the toilet. Dhanalakshmi threw the capsule into the toilet and flushed it. Two women sweepers managed to apprehend her and brought her to the AIU office. Questioned about the capsule, she refused to provide any information. She was subsequently taken to Sahar police station, where a case was registered against her for obstructing government work, said an officer.

“The woman was arrested under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections, including 115(2) and 132. She was produced before the court, where she was remanded in police custody,” said Senior Inspector Dhananjay Sonawane of Sahar police station. The flushed capsule likely contained gold, but the accused has not revealed any details yet, he added.