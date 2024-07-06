Baggage of the two passengers who landed at the CSMIA on Friday was searched on suspicion leading to the exotic seizure

The birds seized from smugglers by Mumbai Airport Customs. Pic/X

Mumbai: Exotic birds, monkeys smuggled from Thailand seized at CSMIA

Seven exotic birds and three monkeys were seized by the Customs while being smuggled alive from Thailand at the Mumbai airport, reported PTI. Two passangers were detained in connection with the smuggling, officials said on Saturday.

As per the PTI report, three out of the seven birds, were found dead while unboxing the consignment. The survivors would be sent back to the east Asian country, said a forest department official.

The baggage of the two passengers who landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Friday was searched on suspicion. Seven flame bowerbirds, two cottontop tamarin monkeys and a marmoset monkey were found concealed inside the luggage, said a customs official.

Three of the birds were found dead, he said.

The surviving birds and monkeys were handed over to the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) for treatment, reported PTI.

They were dehydrated and stressed, said Pawan Sharma, president of RAWW and honorary wildlife warden with the Maharashtra forest department.

After being treated by Dr Rina Dev and a team of rescuers and rehabilitators, they were handed back to the customs, he said.

As the animals and birds are not of Indian origin, as per provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act they would be sent back to Thailand said the forest official, reported PTI.

Mumbai airport customs seizes 10.50 kg gold worth Rs 6.64 crore

The Mumbai airport customs has seized around 10.50 kg gold worth Rs 6.64 crore in different cases in the past several days, an official said.

According to the Customs, during 11–13 June, 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 10.50 kg gold valued at Rs 6.64 crore across 15 cases.

It said, the gold was found concealed in various forms like gold dust in wax, crude jewellery, gold bars in an ingenious way inside the wheels of the trolley suitcase, under the seat of bus, on the body and in body. Five passengers were arrested in connection with the case.

The Customs department said that five Indian nationals, travelling from Jeddah (04) and Dubai (01) to Mumbai were intercepted and found carrying 24KT gold dust in wax having total net weight of 5,800 grams was found concealed in body. All the five passengers were arrested in the cases.

"Four foreign nationals, travelling from Addis Ababa (02) and Nairobi (02) were intercepted and found carrying 1363.00 grams gold concealed in the right-side pocket of the burkha and on the body of passenger," the Customs said.

In an another cases, five Indian nationals travelling from Dubai (02), Bangkok (01), Colombo (01), Sharjah (01) were intercepted and found carrying 1785.00 grams gold concealed in inside the wheels of the trolley suitcase, on the body and in body.

In a separate case 24KT gold dust in wax (02 Pouches) having net weight of 1550.00 grams valued at Rs 98,78,275 was found concealed under the seat of bus ferrying passengers from Remote to Airport building, the officials said.