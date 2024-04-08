In March, foreign currency and items worth Rs 10.60 crore were seized across eight different cases

Airport Commissionerate of the Mumbai Customs seized more than 8.1 kg of gold worth Rs 4.81 crore in the last two days at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Six passengers, who had concealed gold in their clothes and private parts, were also arrested, officials said.

As per PTI report, officials of the Airport Commissionerate of the Mumbai Customs zone-III carried out the action based on specific information regarding passengers who landed at the city airport on Saturday and Sunday. More than 8.1 kg of gold worth over Rs 4.81 crore were seized in 12 separate cases, an official said.

In one of the cases, a passenger had concealed gold wax in oval-shaped capsules in his rectum, while in another case, a gold chain, rhodium-plated pendant and locket were found on the body of a passenger, the official added.

In another recent action, the Mumbai customs had seized gold over 10.68 kg valued at Rs 6.30 crore, including foreign currency, between March 27-31.

"From March 27-31, the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs, seized over 10.68 kg of gold valued at Rs 6.30 crore, electronic goods, foreign currency, and assorted cosmetics across 22 cases," an official of Mumbai Customs said on late Sunday, reported ANI. The gold was concealed in the check-in bag, handbag, clothes worn, on the body of the passengers, body cavity, and padlock, the officials said.

"On March 20-22, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs seized foreign currency valued at 5.36 crore, diamonds valued at 3.75 crore, and gold valued at Rs 1.49 crore, together valued at 10.60 crore across 8 cases," said Mumbai Customs in a statement earlier in the month. The above goods were concealed in check-in bags, handbags, clothes worn, and body cavities," added the statement

(With PTI and ANI inputs)