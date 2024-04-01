Mumbai customs seize gold worth Rs 6.30 crore

Gold was concealed in the check-in bag, handbag, clothes worn, on the body of the passengers, body cavity, and padlock

Mumbai customs seized gold over 10.68 kg valued at Rs 6.30 crore, including foreign currency, between March 27-31, officials said, reported news agency ANI.

"From March 27-31, the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs, seized over 10.68 kg of gold valued at Rs 6.30 crore, electronic goods, foreign currency, and assorted cosmetics across 22 cases," an official of Mumbai Customs said on late Sunday, reported ANI.

Gold was concealed in the check-in bag, handbag, clothes worn, on the body of the passengers, body cavity, and padlock, they said.

In March, foreign currency and items worth Rs 10.60 crore were seized across eight different cases, as per officials.

"On March 20-22, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs seized FC valued at 5.36 crore, diamonds valued at 3.75 crore, and gold valued at Rs 1.49 crore, together valued at 10.60 crore across 8 cases," said Mumbai Customs in a statement earlier in the month, reported ANI.

"The above goods were concealed in check-in bags, handbags, clothes worn, and body cavities," added the statement, reported ANI.

Earlier, Mumbai Customs seized over 2.99 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.72 crore in five different cases at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Mumbai Customs at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) seized more than 2.99 kg of gold worth Rs 1.72 crore.

Mumbai Customs issued a statement announcing the seizures, which occurred on March 14 and 15. The gold was discovered concealed in a variety of locations, including dates, bodily cavities, and passengers' bodies.

This new seizure follows an earlier operation from March 10-12, when Mumbai Customs confiscated over 4.22 kg of gold, as well as mobile phones and laptops, in eight distinct cases at the airport.

The items confiscated in the previous investigation included various gold jewellery, gold hooks, Samsung and iPhone mobile phones, and Dell laptops. These goods were discovered hidden in purses and checked-in luggage.

(With inputs from ANI)