Mumbai customs seizes gold worth Rs 1.72 crore at city airport

In five consecutive incidents, Mumbai Customs at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) seized more than 2.99 kg of gold worth Rs 1.72 crore.

Mumbai Customs issued a statement announcing the seizures, which occurred on March 14 and 15. The gold was discovered concealed in a variety of locations, including dates, bodily cavities, and passengers' bodies.

This new seizure follows an earlier operation from March 10-12, when Mumbai Customs confiscated over 4.22 kg of gold, as well as mobile phones and laptops, in eight distinct cases at the airport.

The items confiscated in the previous investigation included various gold jewellery, gold hooks, Samsung and iPhone mobile phones, and Dell laptops. These goods were discovered hidden in purses and checked-in luggage.

In another incident from Thane district, three silver idols valued at Rs 40,000 were stolen from a temple in the Dombivli area. The incident happened at the Shiva temple in Bhoirwadi of Khambalpada around 1 pm on Thursday.

The culprit behind the heist is thought to be a lady who has not been identified. The suspect was charged with stealing under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 379 after the temple caretaker filed a complaint with the Tilak Nagar police station in Dombivli East.

The total weight of the stolen idols is 450 grammes. The police are still looking into the incident, but efforts are in progress to have the accused woman in custody.

In another incident, an official stated on Saturday that police had filed a complaint against a teenage boy for allegedly requesting sexual favours from a 16-year-old girl from Taloja in the Raigad district of Maharashtra.

The police official told news agency PTI that the woman complained that the accused, who she knew, had previously sent her morphed photographs on social media and threatened to make them public if she did not comply with his requests.

The Taloja resident girl went to the police on Friday after he had requested sexual favours from her once more, the PTI report further stated.

He was booked under Sections 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.