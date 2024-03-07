The gold was concealed in clothes worn, check-in bags, door mats, dustbin bag wraps, and handbags

Representational Image

Listen to this article Customs seizes over 2 kg of gold at Mumbai airport x 00:00

The Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, has seized over 2.08 kg of gold valued at 1.14 crore in three different cases at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai, said officials, reported news agency ANI.

The officials said that the seizures were done on Tuesday and Wednesday at Mumbai airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gold at Mumbai airport was concealed in clothes worn, check-in bags, door mats, dustbin bag wraps, and handbags, said Customs, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Airport Special Cargo Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III recovered the concealment of 447 grams of marijuana imported from Thailand and arrested one accused involved in the import on Tuesday, an official said, reported news agency ANI.

According to the Mumbai customs officials, the marijuana was concealed inside a pressure washer, reported ANI.

Earlier this month, in a crackdown on smuggling, Mumbai Airport Customs officials intercepted an Indian national arriving from Dubai and seized a cache of contraband, including gold jewellery, rhodium coins, and iPhones, according to an official statement, reported ANI.

The passenger was found to be carrying five pieces of 24-karat gold jewelry, three rhodium-plated coins, and cut pieces of wire collectively weighing 215.00 grams (net). Two iPhones (Pro 128 GB) were also recovered from the individual's possession.

As per the officials, "gold jewellery was found concealed on the body of the passenger; while the gold-cut piece of wire was concealed in amul butter, hanky, and clothes. The iPhones, on the other hand, were concealed in a handbag," customs officials added, reported ANI.

In another case, the Mumbai Customs seized more than 3.03 kg gold valued at Rs 1.66 crore in ten different cases over four days at the city international airport.

The Airport Commissionarate of Mumbai Customs found the gold concealed in places such as the aircraft seat, body cavities of passengers, a washroom, butter packets, handkerchiefs and other clothes of passengers from March 1 to 4, the Mumbai Customs Zone-III posted on its official X handle. While examining the luggage of the suspected passengers, officials found gold concealed in small packets of butter, handkerchiefs and other clothes, officials added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Customs department seized over 15.89 kg gold valued at approximately 8.07 crore across thirteen different cases within three days, the Airport Commissionerate said in a statement, reported news agency ANI.

"On 27 Feb-01 Mar, 24, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 15.89 Kg Gold valued at 8.07 Cr across 13 different cases," the Mumbai customs department said in a post on X.

The gold was discovered in various hiding spots including, concealed clothes, on the body of the passengers, and corner piping of a check-in bag.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)