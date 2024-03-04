Authorities found the gold concealed in places such as the aircraft seat, body cavities of passengers, washroom, butter packets, handkerchiefs and other clothes of passengers

Representation image. File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai Customs seize gold valued at Rs 1.66 cr over four days at international airport x 00:00

The Mumbai Customs seized more than 3.03 kg gold valued at Rs 1.66 crore in ten different cases over four days at the city international airport.

The Airport Commissionarate of Mumbai Customs found the gold concealed in places such as the aircraft seat, body cavities of passengers, a washroom, butter packets, handkerchiefs and other clothes of passengers from March 1 to 4, the Mumbai Customs Zone-III posted on its official X handle. While examining the luggage of the suspected passengers, officials found gold concealed in small packets of butter, handkerchiefs and other clothes, officials added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another recent seizer, Mumbai Customs department seized over 15.89 kg gold valued at approximately 8.07 crore across thirteen different cases within three days, the Airport Commissionerate had said in a statement. "On 27 Feb-01 Mar, 24, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 15.89 Kg Gold valued at 8.07 Cr across 13 different cases," the Mumbai customs department said in a post on X. The gold was discovered in various hiding spots including, concealed clothes, on the body of the passengers, and corner piping of a check-in bag.

Earlier, on February 18-24, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over eight kg of gold valued at approximately Rs 4 crores and five iPhones across eight different cases. The gold was concealed in the frame of the check-in bag, box of crockery, clothes worn, and hand bag.

Meanwhile, in an international consignment seizure, that has the international defence community taking interest, the Customs department on Saturday intercepted a consignment at the Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai, containing components which could be used for nuclear ballistic missiles, that were being shipped from China to Pakistan.

The consignment was found aboard the CMA CGM Attila, a merchant ship bearing the Maltese flag, based on specific inputs received from central intelligence agencies. An inspection aboard the ship revealed that it was carrying a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine, which have potential usage in nuclear weapons programmes.

Pakistan on Sunday termed India's seizure of commercial goods destined for Karachi as 'injustified' saying that the consignment was a 'simple case' of import of a commercial lathe machine by a commercial entity which supplies parts to the automobile industry in Pakistan, reported news wire PTI.