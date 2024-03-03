Pakistan says seizure of commercial goods by India at Navi Mumbai port is 'unjustified'

The comments by the Foreign Office in Pakistan came after customs department at Navi Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port intercepted and seized the consignment of a Karachi-bound ship from China containing components which could be used for nuclear ballistic missiles

Pakistan on Sunday termed India's seizure of commercial goods destined for Karachi as 'injustified' saying that the consignment was a 'simple case' of import of a commercial lathe machine by a commercial entity which supplies parts to the automobile industry in Pakistan, reported news wire PTI.

The comments by the Foreign Office in Pakistan came after Customs department at Navi Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port intercepted and seized the consignment of a Karachi-bound ship from China containing components which could be used for nuclear ballistic missiles.

The consignment was found aboard the CMA CGM Attila, a merchant ship bearing the Maltese flag, based on specific inputs received from central intelligence agencies. An inspection aboard the ship revealed that it was carrying a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine, which have potential usage in nuclear weapons programmes.

Customs officials in Navi Mumbai had said after the serizure on Saturday "The consignment was seized under the prevailing policies in India, as it can also be used for nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. The ship had left China on January 23 and was en route to Karachi. The CNC machine in question is manufactured by an Italian company." The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was also called in and examined the consignment", the Indian Custom officials said.

CNC machines fall under the Wassenaar Arrangement, an international arms control regime aimed at curbing the spread of items with dual civilian and military applications, in which India is an active participant. The CNC machine was used by North Korea in its nuclear programme.

As per PTI's report, in a response to media questions regarding the seizure of commercial equipment destined for Pakistan, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said that these reports are reflective of Indian media's 'misrepresentation of facts'. "This is a simple case of import of a commercial lathe machine by a Karachi-based commercial entity which supplies parts to the automobile industry in Pakistan. Specifications of the equipment clearly indicate its purely commercial use. The transaction was being conducted through transparent banking channels with all the relevant documentation," the spokesperson said.

"Pakistan condemns India's high-handedness in seizure of commercial goods. This disruption of free trade underscores the dangers inherent in arbitrary assumption of policing roles by states with dubious credentials. Such acts also highlight the growing impunity of certain states in violating international norms and taking arbitrary measures in violation of international law," the official said.

The relevant private entities are pursuing the matter against this 'unjustified seizure,' the spokesperson added, reported PTI.

The Indian Custom official on Saturday had said, “This incident follows past seizures of dual-use military-grade items being transhipped from China to Pakistan, raising concerns over illicit procurement activities. The ongoing probe aims to ascertain if Pakistani entities receiving these items are linked to the Defence Science and Technology Organisation (DESTO), responsible for Pakistan’s defence research and development."

"According to documents such as bills of loading and other details of the consignment, the consigner was mentioned as ‘Shanghai JXE Global Logistics Co Ltd’ and the consignee as ‘Pakistan Wings Pvt Ltd’ of Sialkot. However, the consignment was actually being sent from China to Pakistan,” an officer from Indian Custom department said.

(With inputs from PTI)