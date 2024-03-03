Breaking News
Pakistan PML N leader Shehbaz Sharif to take oath as Prime Minister on Monday
Pakistan: PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif to take oath as Prime Minister on Monday

Updated on: 03 March,2024 07:29 PM IST  |  Islamabad
ANI

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif will take oath as Pakistan's 24th Prime Minister

Pakistan: PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif to take oath as Prime Minister on Monday

Shehbaz Sharif. Pic/AFP

Pakistan: PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif to take oath as Prime Minister on Monday
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will take oath on Monday as Pakistan's 24th Prime Minister, as reported by ARY News, citing sources.


President Arif Alvi will administer the oath to the newly elected Prime Minister in a ceremony held at the President's House tomorrow at 3 pm, according to the sources.


Reportedly, the Army Chief General Asim Munir, caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, Chief Ministers, and governors of all provinces, will also participate in the oath-taking ceremony, according to ARY News.


Amid the ruckus created by Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) members, the Pakistan National Assembly on Sunday elected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif as the 24th elected Prime Minister of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif secured 201 votes while his Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) opponent Omar Ayub Khan secured 92 votes, reported ARY News.

The session chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, began with the oath-taking of PML-N's Jam Kamal.

As soon as the session began, SIC lawmakers chanted slogans to record their protest while holding PTI founder Imran Khan's pictures.

Moreover, Shehbaz Sharif was jointly backed by the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), ARY News reported.

The PM-designate in his 'victory speech' at the Assembly, stated that amid the severe economic downturn in the country and livelihood concerns of the people, even the expenditures of the National Assembly were being paid by borrowed money, Dawn reported.

He replied that the biggest challenge for Pakistan was that "all of the expenditure was being met via loans only", the report noted.

Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said his party leadership decided to go to the Parliament despite its reservations over the poll outcome in the country.

"In the history of Pakistan, we used to think that 2018 was the biggest rigging that took place in the general election, however, 2024 has broken that record," Rehman said in Karachi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

