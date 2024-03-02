Mumbai Customs seize gold worth Rs 8.7 cr over three days

The gold was discovered in various hiding spots including, concealed clothes, on the body of the passengers, and corner piping of a check-in bag

Representational Image

Mumbai Customs department seized over 15.89 kg gold valued at approximately 8.07 crore across thirteen different cases within three days, the Airport Commissionerate said in a statement, reported news agency ANI.

"On 27 Feb-01 Mar, 24, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 15.89 Kg Gold valued at 8.07 Cr across 13 different cases," the Mumbai customs department said in a post on X.

The gold was discovered in various hiding spots including, concealed clothes, on the body of the passengers, and corner piping of a check-in bag.

