Mumbai Customs seize gold worth Rs 8.7 cr over three days
Mumbai Customs seize gold worth Rs 8.7 cr over three days

Updated on: 02 March,2024 02:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The gold was discovered in various hiding spots including, concealed clothes, on the body of the passengers, and corner piping of a check-in bag

Mumbai Customs seize gold worth Rs 8.7 cr over three days

Mumbai Customs department seized over 15.89 kg gold valued at approximately 8.07 crore across thirteen different cases within three days, the Airport Commissionerate said in a statement, reported news agency ANI.


"On 27 Feb-01 Mar, 24, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 15.89 Kg Gold valued at 8.07 Cr across 13 different cases," the Mumbai customs department said in a post on X.


The gold was discovered in various hiding spots including, concealed clothes, on the body of the passengers, and corner piping of a check-in bag.


Earlier, on February 18-24, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over eight kg of gold valued at approximately Rs 4 crores and five iPhones across eight different cases. The gold was concealed in the frame of the check-in bag, box of crockery, clothes worn, and hand bag. 

Earlier, Mumbai Customs seized gold valued at Rs 4.06 crore and a high end phone in nine separate cases within a span of three days, Airport Commissionerate, in a statement, reported news agency ANI.

The Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone III seized over 7.57 kg gold and one iPhone between February 23-25, said the Airport Commissionerate in a statement.

According to the Airport Commissionerate the gold was concealed in clothes worn, on the body of the passengers and in their handbags, reported ANI.

Earlier, it said that between February 18-24, the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 7.64 kg Gold valued at 4.09 Cr. in seven different cases, reported ANI.

Gold was smuggled using the retail staff of a mobile company and concealed in hot plate, a bicycle, an aircraft seat, corner piping of bag, and check-in bag, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, custom officials seized over 8 kg of gold valued at approximately Rs 4 crore and five iPhones across eight different cases at Mumbai airport last week, reported news agency ANI.

According to the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-3, gold was concealed in the frame of the check-in bag, box of crockery, clothes worn, hand bag.

Earlier, on February 18-24, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-3 seized over 7.64 kg of gold valued at 4.09 crore in seven different cases at Mumbai airport, reported ANI.

Gold was smuggled using the retail staff of a mobile company; concealed in hot plate, bicycle, aircraft seat, corner piping of bag, check-in bag, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai customs mumbai news news maharashtra
