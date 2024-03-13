Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 cr at airport

In the first case, an Indian National, travelling from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on an Etihad Airways Flight (EY 196) was intercepted and 24 Karat Gold dust in cloth (3) weighing 1700 grams (net) was found concealed in the clothes worn by the passenger

The Mumbai Customs seized over 4.22 kg of gold valued at Rs 2.35 crore, mobile phones and laptops across eight different cases within March 10-12, a press release from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport of Mumbai Customs Zone-III said, reported news agency ANI.

In the first case, an Indian National, travelling from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on an Etihad Airways Flight (EY 196) was intercepted and 24 Karat Gold dust in cloth (3) weighing 1700 grams (net) was found concealed in the clothes worn by the passenger, reported ANI.

The second case was handed over by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) involving a transit passenger and two domestic passengers. Officers of Mumbai Customs recovered 24 Karat Gold dust in wax (3) weighing 1020 grams (net). Further investigations are on, the release said, reported ANI.

In the third case, an Indian National, travelling from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on Indigo Flight (6E 96) was intercepted and 24 KT Gold dust in cloth weighing 600 grams (net) was found concealed in the clothes worn by the passenger.

In another case, an Indian National, travelling from Bahrain to Mumbai on Gulf Air Flight (GF 56) was intercepted and 24 KT Gold jewellery (5), 18 KT Gold Jewellery assorted and hooks collectively weighing 530 grams (net) were found concealed in the handbag and on the body of the passenger, reported ANI.

In the fourth case, an Indian National, travelling from Jeddah to Mumbai on Saudia Airlines Flight (SV 770) was intercepted and 24 KT Gold Bar(2) weighing 233 grams (net) was found concealed in the wallet of the passenger, the release said, reported ANI.

In addition to these cases, two different passengers, travelling from Muscat to Mumbai on an Oman Air Flight (WY 0201) were intercepted based on screening on BSM (Baggage Source Message) machine across two different cases.

21 KT Assorted Gold Jewellery, 18 KT Gold Hooks and Jewellery collectively weighing 141 grams (net), Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (1), Galaxy Z Flip 5(1), Galaxy S20 5G(30), iPhone 15 Pro(1), iPhone SE 256 GB(2), Dell Laptop Latitude 5400(13) were found concealed in handbag and check-in bag, reported ANI.

In the eighth case, an Indian national, travelling from Bahrain to Mumbai on a Gulf Air Flight (GF 56) was intercepted based on screening on a BSM machine and Galaxy Z Flip 3(2), iPhone 15 Pro Max 1 TB (2), iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB (5), iPhone 15 Pro 512 GB (2), iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB (3) were found concealed in handbag and check-in bag, the release said.

(With inputs from ANI)